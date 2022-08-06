Solkela rises to the challenge:Musician plays his accordion while running Longyear Lake 5K

CHISHOLM — As a musician, Steve Solkela likes to perform in front of large audiences.

He had, perhaps his biggest stage Saturday at the Longyear Lake 5K.

Solkela hooked up his accordion and played every single step of the race, finishing with a time of 33:57.04, to allegedly break a Guinness Book of World Records for running while playing at the same time.

The video will have to be sent in to be verified, but Solkela enjoyed his time out on the course.

Why did Solkela want to do this feat?

“The rumor was that they were thinking of canceling this because of low attendance,” Solkela said. “I said, ‘Heck with that.’ I have a couple of tricks up my sleeve at all times, so I figured I’d do something like this to get more attendance.

“I have done it in the past for other 5K’s.”

Solkela said that the first half mile wasn’t enjoyable.

“It was gruesome,” Solkela said. “I was coughing up a whole bunch of gunk. I was running three times a week for most of July, but I had a couple of gigs in Texas, and I got waterburgered down there.

“I was out of shape today.”

Things started to get better as the race wore on.

“After I coughed up a bunch of stuff, I felt good, surprisingly,” Solkela said. “The second mile was good. I was probably averaging an eight-minute pace. It was quite quick.”

That’s when Solkela’s knee started flaring up.

“I started playing Pressure Drop, hoping the pressure would drop, but it didn’t,” Solkela said. “Luckily, Mark (his videographer) was there. He told me that after I rounded the corner there was only that bridge left.

“I was like, ‘Alright.’ I played all of the songs that I thought I was going to end with because I forgot how long the darn bridge was. I kept improvising, thinking up different, quick songs I could end with.”

Solkela played “I Won’t Back Down,” by Tom Petty, and he ended with a Polka and American Patrol, which is an old song from the 1890’s while crossing that bridge.

“It was miserable,” Solkela said. “This accordion keeps smacking you in the belly. It’s hard to breathe. The night before, I was up until 3 a.m. with a knife cutting up my accordion straps to bring it closer to my chest.

“The last time I did it, it was a little lower than I had planned. It’s a pain in the neck to get hit in the stomach repeatedly. Whenever I would take a deep breath, I had 10 seconds of quality running and singing. Not much, though.”

Solkela gave himself a solid D- for his accordion playing while running.

“That was the minimum I was hoping for,” Solkela said. “Sometimes, I was probably averaging B’s. When it’s stationary, it’s so much better. The running, on the other hand, I did a little better than I thought I would.

“We beat the record by about 50 seconds, apparently. I’m just glad that people showed up. A lot of people said they were coming, and a lot of them did.”

Solkela admitted that he did this for some publicity.

“I was hired to play all weekend,” Solkela said. “My one-man band was hired to play five different times this weekend. I wanted more people to sign up. It sounds like we did it.”