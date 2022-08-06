Williams, Nelson win Longyear Lake 5K races

CHISHOLM — Luke Williams is getting ready for the upcoming high school cross country season, and although he may not be in top form, he won’t have far to go.

The junior-to-be at White Bear Lake High School used the Longyear Lake 5K as a warm up, running a 16:23.57 en route to winning the Men’s Division Saturday.

Williams was hoping for a sub-16 time, but he ran into a little bit of trouble two miles into the race.

“I got a side ache in mile two and three, so I kind of went with it,” Williams said. “I wasn’t expecting a whole lot, but it was fun.”

Williams said that during the summer, he and his team do easy workouts, three times a week.

That’s going to change this week.

“We’re going to get into some harder workouts to get ready for the season,” Williams said.

Williams left no doubt as to who was going to win the race, taking off like a lightning bolt at the start of the race.

“I wanted my first and second mile to be at five minutes,” Williams said. “The first mile five minutes, the second mile 10 minutes and the third mile, I wanted to see what I had. The first mile I was good.

“The second mile, I got that side ache and kind of went downhill. I finished well.”

As a runner, Williams is used to getting side aches at times. When that happens, he runs through it.”

“You have to forget about it, and go with it,” Williams said.

Williams was honored to be at the top of his division.

“I’m happy with my time,” Williams said. “I’m happy about it.”

Ryan Olson of Hibbing was second in 17:46.20, and Dan Scally of Hibbing was third in 18:05.66.

On the women’s side, Chisholm graduate Jackie Zahorsky-Nelson placed first with a time of 21:17.43.

Nelson is no stranger to competing as she just completed a triathlon in Grand Rapids.

“I’ve run in this twice, once when I was pregnant and one time before that,” Nelson said. “I’ve been running all the way up until I have my kids.”

Nelson isn’t used to a 5K race because she runs more miles during those triathlons.

“It’s a lot shorter distance than I usually do, but I usually don’t have a plan,” Nelson said. “I see how I feel when I’m out there. I was tired because we were out with our classmates Friday night.

“It went well. I’m a mind-over-matter person.”

How did Nelson develop that characteristic?

“There’s a weird likeness to the hardness of things,” Nelson said.

Like Williams, who now lives in Mountain Iron, Nelson took off right out of the gate and never looked back. Megan Gornick of Chisholm was right behind her at 21:51.38.

“I didn’t want anybody to pass me,” Nelson said. “That’s my strategy. I have no idea how close the people are behind me, but I can see the people in front of me. I try to keep that gap not so big.”

Running with that lead pack of men helped Nelson out.

“I always want to beat the boys at everything,” Nelson said with a laugh. “That’s motivational, for sure.”

What did the win mean to Nelson, who did run cross country for the Bluestreaks?

“It always means something,” Nelson said. “Chisholm was an awesome place to grow up, run for and represent. It’s always nice to come back and see everybody.”