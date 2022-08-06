Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About

Read on popculture.com
Related
Idris Elba Returning to Netflix for Another Big Project
Idris Elba will star in another major Netflix movie. The Luther star will lead Bang!, a film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, will direct the film. Elba has starred in several Netflix Originals, including The Harder They Fall and Beasts of No Nation.
'The Blacklist' to Introduce Daughter of First Season Character in Season 10
The Blacklist is bringing in a tie to the first season as it enters into its 10th. The NBC drama reportedly plans to introduce a new character in the upcoming season, an MI6 intelligence officer named Siya Malik, who is the daughter of late Season 1 character Meera Malik, according to TV Line.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Roger Earl Mosley, Original 'Magnum P.I.' Star, Dead at 83
Roger Earl Mosley, who played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the original Magnum, P.I., has died. He was 83. Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck during the show's entire run, from 1980 to 1988. Mosley appeared in two episodes of the remake series starring Jay Hernandez. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a Mosley,...
Selena Quintanilla Fans up in Arms Over Plans to Change Her Voice in Unreleased Songs
The first collection of new music from the late Selena Quintanilla is coming out soon, but it's not a reason for fans to celebrate. Her family authorized the use of technology to make Selena's voice sound much older than she was when she recorded the song. Selena was murdered in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995. She was 23.
Ashton Kutcher 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder
Ashton Kutcher is "lucky to be alive" after battling a rare autoimmune disorder that affected his vision and hearing. The Ranch actor, 44, first shared his diagnosis publicly in a sneak peek of his upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls published by Access Hollywood Monday, revealing how his health scare shifted his perspective on life.
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival
Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Kylie Jenner, Angie Harmon
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. -- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753. -- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874. -- Actor Jack Haley in 1898. -- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909.
'Ghosts' Stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty Reveal How Cast of BBC Original Have Been 'Helpful'
The smash hit CBS adaptation of the BBC series Ghosts has proven to be a success on this side of this pond as the American sitcom broke broadcast records in its freshmen year for the 2021-2022 season. While it is usually a risky venture with comedy getting lost in translation, Ghosts has no doubt stood on its own with CBS thanks to a vibrant roster of characters, unique to American culture. During a conversation at Montreal's Just for Laughs ComedyPro as part of the world-famous event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, series stars Asher Grodman and Richie Moriarty along with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told Canadian media and event goers that the cast of the BBC One series has been "incredibly helpful" throughout their debut season.
Brendon Small, 'Metalocalypse' Creator, Reveals He Was Robbed
Brendon Small, the creator of Adult Swim series Metalocalypse, has revealed that he was recently robbed. Taking to Twitter, Small shared that his Los Angeles recording studio was broken into and many of his guitars and equipment were stolen. The list of guitars includes: Les Paul Goldtop 57 reissue, Ibanez JS24 Orange, Ibanez Jem Universe, MOOG guitar black, Gibson Thunderhose prototype, Gibson SG tobacco burst 12 string, and Gibson SG Standard black. The complete list can be seen below in Smalls' tweets, which are embedded here.
'iCarly' Star Jennette McCurdy Details Alleged Childhood Abuse From Her Mom
Jennette McCurdy is opening up about the emotional and physical abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her mom, Debra McCurdy, throughout her childhood up until her mom's death in 2013 due to cancer. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the former iCarly star, now 30, revealed how her mother's own failed dreams of becoming a star shaped her childhood.
Whoopi Goldberg Once Had 'Fart War' on Elevator With Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, Granddaughter Says
Whoopi Goldberg has had one of the most legendary careers in Hollywood, but the latest addition to her resume is just plain old silly. Goldberg's granddaughter Amara Skye Dean just revealed a new story about a "fart war" between Goldberg, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal. Fans are dying to hear Goldberg herself weigh in on this tale.
Kaley Cuoco Lands New Dark Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco is heading to Peacock for the streamer's new dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story, inspired by a bizarre true story involving a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide to expose America's obsession with "true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat," reports Deadline.
Jesse Ventura Weighs in on New 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey'
Prey, the prequel to the Predator films, has finally landed on Hulu. Many fans are heaping praise upon the film, calling it a true follow-up to the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film from 1987. This includes fans who actually starred in the first movie, namely Jesse Ventura. The former WWE superstar,...
Netflix Movie Sees a Sudden Surge in Global Streaming Viewership
Global productions are having a moment on Netflix. According to the Huffington Post, several movies, including Purple Hearts, The Gray Man, and Recurrence, are climbing Netflix's charts. Purple Hearts, in particular, is doing pretty significant numbers for the streaming service and is dominating the charts around the world. On the...
'Lightyear' Facing More Bans Ahead of Disney+ Premiere
Pixar's Lightyear is now available on Disney+, but not in the Middle East. The animated film includes a brief scene showing Uzo Aduba's character kissing her same-gender partner, which already led to the theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Middle East countries being canceled. Disney+ Middle East will follow this ban on content featuring LGBTQ characters, but there will be some exceptions.
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Our Dream Cast List
Celebrity Big Brother has featured its fair share of famous faces over the course of three seasons. If CBS decides to produce another season of the reality series, there's no doubt that fans would be on board with seeing some of their favorite celebrities in action yet again. But, who should appear on Season 4 of Celebrity Big Brother?
