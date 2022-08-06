ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: UFC 277 ‘Fight Motion’ features Amanda Nunes’ epic revenge game win over Julianna Peña

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
Yardbarker

Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill

The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla Names His Chicken ‘Conor McGregor’ To Insult The Former UFC Champion

Hasbulla insulted Conor McGregor by naming his chicken after the former UFC champion. The Russian social media star hopes to make it to the UFC soon. The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had already past its peak but for the Russian MMA legend’s compatriot and social media star Hasbulla, insulting “The Notorious” has no expiration date.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dominick Cruz explains why he reps himself in most UFC fight negotiations: ‘What is the manager actually doing?’

Dominick Cruz is about as much of a straight shooter as one gets in MMA. If you ask him a question, he’s going to give you an answer — often whether you like it or not. That’s why Cruz was a little confused when he heard Marlon Vera’s pre-fight chatter ahead of their main event this Saturday at UFC San Diego. Earlier this year, Vera lambasted Cruz for allegedly ducking fights with him because of his ranking. Cruz pushed back on the narrative at the time, explaining that if he did ever turn Vera down in the past, it was probably only because the date didn’t work out for him. But Vera has largely kept that same energy since the matchup was booked, and Cruz isn’t sure why “Chito” is so upset.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Taila Santos opts against surgery after UFC 275 loss to Valentina Shevchenko

UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos will not go under the knife after all, her manager Tiago Okamura told MMA Fighting. Santos fractured her orbital bone under the right eye after clashing heads with UFC queen Valentina Shevchenko in the third round of their title bout at UFC 275 in Singapore back in June, and was advised by doctors in Singapore to undergo surgery before returning to Brazil.
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6: Week 3 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the third week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya re-booked for Oct. 1 UFC event

Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya are getting another chance to meet in the cage. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the booking that Garbrandt (12-5) is set to fight Yahya (28-10-1, 1 NC) in a bantamweight bout at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event, with a location still to be determined. This bout is a rescheduling of a July 9 matchup that Yahya was forced to withdraw from due to a neck injury.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz

Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning

An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
HARMONY, PA
MMA Fighting

Jamahal Hill explains why he wasn’t happy with his win at UFC Vegas 59, calls for Jiri Prochazka fight

Fighters are notoriously their own worst critics, and that definitely includes UFC Vegas 59 main event winner Jamahal Hill. Despite stopping one-time light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos with strikes in the fourth round, Hill still felt like he made too many mistakes that could have led to disaster rather than the victory he ultimately secured.
UFC

