Edinboro Helps organizes family fun fundraiser for Emma’s Footprints

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

A group known as “Edinboro Helps” organized a family fun fundraiser for Emma’s Footprints on Saturday.

The event took place at the Lakeside Commons Mall and featured several local vendors, a bounce house, and horsehides for the kids.

The co-chair of this volunteer group spoke on why this annual event and giving back to the community is special.

“I believe that you should always give back to your community. Your community always gives so much to you. So being able to give back means a lot to me. Emma’s is really special to me as well. There are many people that have been affected in my own family with losing children, friends and family. So this is really close to my heart,” said Debbie Swift, Edinboro Helps Co-Chair.

The group selects a different charity each year, and Edinboro Helps will look to decide on who they will support next year.

