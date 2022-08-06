New at Noroton Heights Railroad Station: A Garden of Native Plants

Read on darienite.com
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich submits new plans, looks to reconfigure facilities, move playground
GREENWICH — Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich is looking to expand its interior learning space and make its facilities in central Greenwich more “efficient.”. Under an application recently submitted to the Planning & Zoning Commission, the non-profit religious and educational organization would add a kindergarten classroom to the second floor. The students are currently instructed on the first floor and lower level. Storage space would be placed on the third floor, under the application. Both upper floors are currently used as residential space.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
darienite.com
CT Has Plenty of Railroad Museums, and This Summer They’re Free for Kids
If you’re looking for family fun this summer, consider visiting one of this state’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember — kids get in free at Connecticut museums this summer!. The Shore Line Trolley Museum. This museum in East Haven was founded...
Staging a home to get the most out of it
Casually elegant in a white summer dress with a rope belt, rope handbag and espadrilles, Anna Nowak, the Ridgefield-based interior designer and home stager, seems as effortlessly put together as one of her stunning interiors. Raised in Fairfield County, Nowak cannot remember a time when she was not interested in...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Large Crowd in Bridgeport for City Yard Sale
Bridgeport's streets were busy with extra traffic and activity on Saturday, August 6, as the annual Citywide Yard Sale event took place for the second straight year after a COVID-caused intermission. Photographer Joe LaRocca was on hand to get some of the action of what took place as locals and...
sheltonherald.com
Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay start of Shelton’s Constitution Boulevard extension
SHELTON — The discovery of indigenous peoples’ artifacts will not significantly delay the start of construction of the Constitution Boulevard extension planned for next month, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. Lauretti confirmed the discovery of the artifacts on what is known as the Churma property — the site...
Register Citizen
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
fox61.com
Missing Milford dog returned to family
The family was reunited with the dog after spotting the dog in a local neighborhood. The dog was in a woman's house, the family paid $500 to get the dog back.
Bridgeport residents furious with plan to change cul-de-sac
Bridgeport residents in the North End say they are furious with a plan to extend their cul-de-sac in both directions.
Register Citizen
Water main project in Stamford’s Harbor Point slated to begin next week, wrap up before October
STAMFORD — Aquarion Water Company announced Monday that it will start replacing about 770 feet of water main on Woodland Avenue in Harbor Point beginning next week and wrap up in about a month and a half. Aquarion warned of minor traffic delays and possible detours between 7 a.m....
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Ted Diamond, Twiddle, Epstein …
In the days following Ted Diamond’s death at 105, Westporters have shared memories of the World War II hero, former 2nd Selectman and 67-year Westport friend and neighbor. Scott Smith shares something else: a pair of videos. In 2010, Smith chaired the town’s 50th-anniversary celebration of the purchase of...
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile
As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Waterfront Home in Greenwich with Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Asks for $15.75 M
The Home in Greenwich is nestled alongside a private 5-acre park with a 160′ deep-water dock, now available for sale. This home located at 6 Windrose Way, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,111 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203.940.2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Housing Authority Frustrated over High Cost of P&Z Process for Vinci Gardens
On Tuesday Greenwich’s housing authority, recently rebranded “Greenwich Communities,” returned before the Greenwich Planning & Zoning commission with their application for Vinci Gardens, a 52-unit, all one-bedroom, senior and handicapped apartment building in Byram. The jumbo apartment building would be located at the end of Vinci Drive...
Scribe
79 Woodcrest Ln Unit 79
Located in the very back of the complex this Harrison Model with 4 finished levels boasting over 3355sq ft. boasts the privacy of a Single Family Home without any of the hassles. With hardwood floors throughout the 1st and 2nd floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, 2 fireplaces, 9 ft ceilings, breathtaking views through the French Doors in your living room or from your back deck, and a Master Suite with a loft. Fully finished lower level with half bath and fireplace. In the complex there's a clubhouse, a 2 story basketball court, gym, tennis courts, walking trails, playground, and a heated in-ground pool.
Register Citizen
Greenwich health department inspectors find numerous violations during inspections at restaurants
GREENWICH — Health inspectors found improperly labeled chemicals, flypaper hanging over a wash rack and improperly heated food items at a number of local restaurants during the second quarter of 2022, according to town records. In the 85 restaurants inspected by town officials in April, May and June, few...
larchmontloop.com
2 Family In Village
Fabulous side by side 2 Family home in the Village is the best on the market. Walk to schools, shops, Metro North and beach. This spacious and well maintained family is duplex style with each side having 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths , huge kitchen/dining area and access to Large deck with overlooks a beautiful private yard. Each unit also has a large walk out basement. Bright, spacious rooms, hardwood floors, and recent updates including new driveway paving, updated bath. Don’t miss it…MORE.
