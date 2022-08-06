ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Scarlet Nation

Fall Camp Practice 9: Brown On Battles, Standouts, Rules & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ ninth practice of fall camp Monday at the Koman Practice Complex to update some things about his team and field a variety of questions. Above is the full video of Brown’s Q&A...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer recaps 'great summer,' updates Jacob Grandison's injury status

Duke enters its first season under head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer with a freshman-heavy roster, so the Blue Devils near the end of an important summer as they look to get their newcomers integrated as much as possible. With a quartet of five-star recruits expected to play roles in Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell, talent will not be an issue. Scheyer gave his thoughts on the team's summer workouts over the weekend in a video posted to Duke's official Twitter account.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

How many games is NC State going to win this year?

Now’s as good a time as any to go on the record with a prediction for this upcoming football season, so place your guesses below. We’re talking about regular season games only, here. So can the Wolfpack finally hit that elusive 10-win mark again, or will that require a bowl game win (again)?
RALEIGH, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
backingthepack.com

NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81

NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Kara Lawson On Aggressive Scheduling

Because of the pandemic, we still haven’t gotten as complete a sense as fans might like of Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson, but this speaks well of her: Duke is playing at Toledo this year, and they’re doing it because Lawson wanted to and helped make it happen.
DURHAM, NC
Golf Digest

Rickie Fowler becomes Mr. 125 on the FedEx Cup points list, last player into the playoffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the final scores were posted on the leader board Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, only two players moved inside the FedEx Cup Playoff bubble from outside the No. 125 spot at the start of the week (winner Joohyung “Tom” Kim and Max McGreevy) and, clearly, only two fell out (Matt Wallace and Austin Smotherman). It doesn't sound like a lot, and it isn't, but that number doesn't quite capture the wild volatility over the course of the weekend, where anyone tracking the projected finishes could see the ebbs and flows in real time and understand that regardless of how things ended, the sheer range of possibilities was astounding.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Police Academy graduates 13 new officers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy Monday and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior...
GREENSBORO, NC

