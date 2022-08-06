GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the final scores were posted on the leader board Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, only two players moved inside the FedEx Cup Playoff bubble from outside the No. 125 spot at the start of the week (winner Joohyung “Tom” Kim and Max McGreevy) and, clearly, only two fell out (Matt Wallace and Austin Smotherman). It doesn't sound like a lot, and it isn't, but that number doesn't quite capture the wild volatility over the course of the weekend, where anyone tracking the projected finishes could see the ebbs and flows in real time and understand that regardless of how things ended, the sheer range of possibilities was astounding.

