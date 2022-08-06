Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Scarlet Nation
Fall Camp Practice 9: Brown On Battles, Standouts, Rules & More
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ ninth practice of fall camp Monday at the Koman Practice Complex to update some things about his team and field a variety of questions. Above is the full video of Brown’s Q&A...
247Sports
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer recaps 'great summer,' updates Jacob Grandison's injury status
Duke enters its first season under head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer with a freshman-heavy roster, so the Blue Devils near the end of an important summer as they look to get their newcomers integrated as much as possible. With a quartet of five-star recruits expected to play roles in Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell, talent will not be an issue. Scheyer gave his thoughts on the team's summer workouts over the weekend in a video posted to Duke's official Twitter account.
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
backingthepack.com
How many games is NC State going to win this year?
Now’s as good a time as any to go on the record with a prediction for this upcoming football season, so place your guesses below. We’re talking about regular season games only, here. So can the Wolfpack finally hit that elusive 10-win mark again, or will that require a bowl game win (again)?
backingthepack.com
NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81
NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.
dukebasketballreport.com
Kara Lawson On Aggressive Scheduling
Because of the pandemic, we still haven’t gotten as complete a sense as fans might like of Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson, but this speaks well of her: Duke is playing at Toledo this year, and they’re doing it because Lawson wanted to and helped make it happen.
Golf Digest
Rickie Fowler becomes Mr. 125 on the FedEx Cup points list, last player into the playoffs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the final scores were posted on the leader board Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, only two players moved inside the FedEx Cup Playoff bubble from outside the No. 125 spot at the start of the week (winner Joohyung “Tom” Kim and Max McGreevy) and, clearly, only two fell out (Matt Wallace and Austin Smotherman). It doesn't sound like a lot, and it isn't, but that number doesn't quite capture the wild volatility over the course of the weekend, where anyone tracking the projected finishes could see the ebbs and flows in real time and understand that regardless of how things ended, the sheer range of possibilities was astounding.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
YONAT SHIMRON: Durham's Eli Evans left the South, but it never left him
EDITOR'S NOTE: Yonat Shimron is national reporter and senior editor at Religion News Service. She was the religion reporter for The News & Observer in Raleigh and is a past president of the Religion Newswriters Association. As a young reporter, among my first introductions to religion in the South was...
triad-city-beat.com
What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?
As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to CPAC crowd: ‘Stand up to save this nation’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republican pep rally that was the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this weekend used North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as a coach firing up his players before they were to take the field. Robinson used his 12 minutes of prelude on Saturday afternoon not to deliver the […]
A union drive is underway at Amazon’s huge new Garner facility. Can workers win in NC?
Union has built coalition of pro-union workers at Garner facility, but not yet nearly large enough to win an election.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
Greensboro Police Academy graduates 13 new officers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy Monday and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior...
