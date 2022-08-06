ASU notebook: QB battle continues; LaDarius Henderson an on-field coach

Read on arizonasports.com
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals to debut Nov. 9
The premier date for Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9 on HBO and HBO Max, the Cardinals announced Tuesday. Episodes will launch each Wednesday through the end of Arizona’s season, including the playoffs, with the exception of the team’s bye in Week 13.
Marco Wilson knows he’s earned nothing in Cardinals’ CB rotation
Arizona Cardinals second-year pro Marco Wilson is aware that relative success his rookie year hasn’t cemented his place as the No. 2 cornerback. It didn’t take head coach Kliff Kingsbury last week saying the “jury’s still out” on Wilson’s role for Wilson to have an urgent approach.
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro loses phone while sliding into 3rd base at Chase Field
Now here’s something you don’t see very often on the diamond. During the top of the fourth inning between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, a cell phone found its way onto the field. How it got there was a surprise to many, including Pirates...
Diana Taurasi out for season, Phoenix Mercury ink Yvonne Turner
The Phoenix Mercury announced Monday that star Diana Taurasi will miss the rest of the season with a quad strain and with that inked Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner on a hardship contract. Taurasi averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds this season, playing in every game through last...
D-backs recall RHP Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno, place LHP Kyle Nelson on IL
The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday recalled right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno and placed left-handed pitcher Kyle Nelson on the 15-day injured list (lower-back spasms) retroactive to Aug. 5. Uceta, 24, has played in six games for the D-backs spread out from April to late July in his last...
Lawson Crouse, Arizona Coyotes agree to 5-year extension
The Arizona Coyotes and forward Lawson Crouse reached a five-year contract extension ahead of his arbitration date set for Monday, the team announced. According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman and PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan, it comes with an annual average value of $4.3 million. “We are very pleased to...
Lawson Crouse believes in Arizona Coyotes’ long-term vision, core
The Arizona Coyotes’ NHL roster is lacking in names from last year’s team that the organization has committed to long term, so there is significance attached to the new five-year contract for forward Lawson Crouse. The deal worth an average of $4.3 million per season according to PHNX...
Kevin Durant’s exit could get messy for Nets, maybe Suns, too
Kevin Durant is all fingers. The Nets are all buttons. The pushing has begun. If there is a master plan for the Suns to acquire a third future Hall of Fame player and create the most hated super team in NBA history, it’s time to buckle up. Durant raised...
ESPN’s Pelton gives Phoenix Suns ‘C+’ offseason grade
Throughout the NBA offseason, the Phoenix Suns have been among the few teams that have dominated the news cycle. Whether it was from Deandre Ayton’s contract situation, to Devin Booker’s long-term extension and then of course the Kevin Durant trade rumors, the Suns remained a topic of conversation.
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
2022 Phoenix Pro Results and Scorecard
The 2022 Phoenix Pro took place on August 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. One division was featured at this show. Competitors from the Men’s Physique class performed on stage looking to earn an invitation to compete at Mr. Olympia in December. This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway. Athletes...
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
Monastery in Florence, Arizona raises funds to honor Arizona religious leader
One of the many buildings at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery.(Jeff Kronenfeld) (Florence, AZ) The late Arizona religious leader who founded St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, Arizona, the largest monastery of its kind in the U.S., will be the subject of five books.
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix
She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
