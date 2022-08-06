ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Lincoln golf tops RCB behind new transfer's star performance

MT. CLARE, W.Va. (WV News) — With a deep roster and a low medalist who out-shot the field by several strokes, Lincoln golf took the win against Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday at Bel Meadow Golf Club. Nick Anderson’s 38 in the nine-hole round was six shots better than...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
It's that time of year

For the past week, many of the high school athletes here in Lewis County have been back on the practice fields, honing their skills for the upcoming season. They are practicing and improving under the watchful eyes of their dedicated coaches, many of whom have served for far longer than the youth they are coaching have played the game.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Thursday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19 in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Free concert scheduled

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Southern Baptist Church will host a free concert by Uganda Soul Inc., which was previously known as Al Anderson and Friends, at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The church is located across from WFSP Radio Station on W.Va. 7 west of Kingwood, at 18508 Veterans Memorial Highway. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry to Uganda.
KINGWOOD, WV
Lewis County 4-H news for August

It is hard to believe that Lewis County 4-H Camp was just one month ago. We waited all year for it to get here and it’s gone already! Lewis County 4-Hers and staff had a wonderful week of camp and have so many life long memories to look back on. 75 campers joined us for a fantastic week of learning, fun, and livelong memories at WVU Jackson’s Mill.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
LB BOE approves Tri State Forest Products for timber sale

During the Monday, August 8, Lewis County Board of Education meeting, two bids were presented regarding the sale of timber at Roanoke Elementary School. Tri State Forest Products submitted a bid in the amount of $212,001, and Weyerhauser submitted a bid in the amount of $204,694.75. Board President Phyllis Hinterer...
ROANOKE, WV
Tunnelton hosts first Glory Days

TUNNELTON — The organizers of Tunnelton’s first Glory Days Festival are pleased with how it went and are thinking ahead to future events. Dave Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the Aug. 6 event, said the group plans to hold Glory Days next year and is already thinking ahead to other happenings. More than 20 vendors came for Saturday’s gathering, and the parade had 40 entries, including everyone from local organizations and businesses to Elvis.
TUNNELTON, WV
Terra Alta Library wraps up summer program

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library Summer Reading Program “Ocean of Possibilities” was held during June, with 14 students and several adults participating. Wednesday’s were “Fun Days” for story time, crafts and games. A party was held June 29 at the Terra Alta Park for the kids. Games and refreshments were provided. At the end of the party certificates and book bags with gifts were given out.
TERRA ALTA, WV

