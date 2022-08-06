Read full article on original website
WVNews
Lincoln golf tops RCB behind new transfer's star performance
MT. CLARE, W.Va. (WV News) — With a deep roster and a low medalist who out-shot the field by several strokes, Lincoln golf took the win against Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday at Bel Meadow Golf Club. Nick Anderson’s 38 in the nine-hole round was six shots better than...
WVNews
It's that time of year
For the past week, many of the high school athletes here in Lewis County have been back on the practice fields, honing their skills for the upcoming season. They are practicing and improving under the watchful eyes of their dedicated coaches, many of whom have served for far longer than the youth they are coaching have played the game.
WVNews
Recent Bridgeport High School (West Virginia) graduates named Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of recent Bridgeport High School graduates will not only earn up to $10,000 in financial aid each year throughout their collegiate studies but also committed to working in the Mountain State after earning their respective degrees. Sophia Cava and Janie Prunty were...
WVNews
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
WVNews
Pool parties, open houses welcome Bridgeport (West Virginia) elementary families back to school
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Evenings of fun in the sun are scheduled for families of both Johnson and Simpson grade schools this month before students begin the 2022-23 school year. Simpson Elementary’s pool party will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeport City Pool (located behind Benedum...
WVNews
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
WVNews
The Music Center-A Plus Guitars expands musical reach, product variety throughout West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — From Bridgeport’s West Main Street, The Music Center-A Plus Guitars has taught and provided equipment to musicians worldwide since 1998. But now owners Dave Stevens and Zack Lilley will grow their musical footprint with a new location in Parsons.
WVNews
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Thursday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19 in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Council to discuss full-time city attorney position, city manager search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session and special session Thursday. Topics of discussion will include a potential new city attorney position and the search for a new city manager. Creating the attorney position will be discussed during the conference session.
WVNews
Free concert scheduled
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Southern Baptist Church will host a free concert by Uganda Soul Inc., which was previously known as Al Anderson and Friends, at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. The church is located across from WFSP Radio Station on W.Va. 7 west of Kingwood, at 18508 Veterans Memorial Highway. A love offering will be received to support the group’s ministry to Uganda.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council allows WV Fiber to use city amenities for broadband expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council has approved a nonexclusive franchise agreement that will allow WV Fiber to use city-owned poles and other infrastructure to expand broadband capabilities across the municipality. During a meeting Tuesday, Fairmont Director of Planning Shae Strait explained that WV Fiber’s goals for...
WVNews
Lewis County 4-H news for August
It is hard to believe that Lewis County 4-H Camp was just one month ago. We waited all year for it to get here and it’s gone already! Lewis County 4-Hers and staff had a wonderful week of camp and have so many life long memories to look back on. 75 campers joined us for a fantastic week of learning, fun, and livelong memories at WVU Jackson’s Mill.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber of Commerce holds Business After Hours at Central Supply Company
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday at Central Supply Company to enjoy an evening of food, wine and networking. Central Supply hosted a Business After Hours in its showroom on Benedum Drive in Bridgeport.
WVNews
Clarksburg Water Board will offer drawing for free water as survey incentive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Customers of the Clarksburg Water Board will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months after board members gave staff the go-ahead to offer a prize drawing as an incentive for returning a survey. Board members voiced their approval during a regular meeting Tuesday.
WVNews
Wallace, West Virginia, woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in slaying of husband of 30 years
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 57-year-old Wallace woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 homicide of her husband, whom she said had died of electrocution but who later was found to have been slain by a bullet to the chest. Kimberly Ann Suan told...
WVNews
LB BOE approves Tri State Forest Products for timber sale
During the Monday, August 8, Lewis County Board of Education meeting, two bids were presented regarding the sale of timber at Roanoke Elementary School. Tri State Forest Products submitted a bid in the amount of $212,001, and Weyerhauser submitted a bid in the amount of $204,694.75. Board President Phyllis Hinterer...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Al-Anon Family Group meetings, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Traders Avenue entrance, red door.
WVNews
Tunnelton hosts first Glory Days
TUNNELTON — The organizers of Tunnelton’s first Glory Days Festival are pleased with how it went and are thinking ahead to future events. Dave Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the Aug. 6 event, said the group plans to hold Glory Days next year and is already thinking ahead to other happenings. More than 20 vendors came for Saturday’s gathering, and the parade had 40 entries, including everyone from local organizations and businesses to Elvis.
WVNews
Shinnston City Council discusses funding sources for possible new city hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council at a regular meeting this week discussed the need for a new city hall, and how grant funding might be obtained to help make the goal a reality. Shinnston’s City Hall building, located in a former dentist office downtown, is...
WVNews
Terra Alta Library wraps up summer program
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library Summer Reading Program “Ocean of Possibilities” was held during June, with 14 students and several adults participating. Wednesday’s were “Fun Days” for story time, crafts and games. A party was held June 29 at the Terra Alta Park for the kids. Games and refreshments were provided. At the end of the party certificates and book bags with gifts were given out.
