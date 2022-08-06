Effective: 2022-08-08 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York Lewis County in central New York Eastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park to 9 miles southwest of Redfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield and Glen Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO