(ABC 6 News) - Parts of northern Iowa were hit hard by heavy rainstorms over the weekend. "Sounded just like a war going on, rumbling, thunder and stuff," said farmer Andrew Hanna, who said he was up all night monitoring the rain. "Mother nature is our biggest enemy. Mother nature can also be terrifying to us."
Over the weekend, a Storm Lake man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in O’Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:58 p.m. Saturday just east of Primghar. Authorities say 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland was traveling northbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The truck collided in the intersection with the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. The Ford then entered the ditch and rolled, partially ejecting Kirkholm, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Brien County Emergency Medical Services transported Banks to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN O’BRIEN COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 2 P.M. AT THE INTERSECTION OF TAFT AVENUE AND 390TH STREET WHEN A PICKUP TRUCK WENT THROUGH A STOP SIGN AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V ON THE DRIVER’S SIDE.
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Estherville Police Department is asking residents to be aware and to lock up possessions after multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night. Two formal reports have been received but officers have reportedly been informed of others having taken place as well. Those with cameras...
(ABC 6 News) - A man was shot and killed outside a home Tuesday afternoon in rural Albert Lea. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said law enforcement is currently searching for the alleged shooter, identified as 32-year-old Ben Vidal Moreno. Just before 3:30 p.m., the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was...
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say they have made more than two dozen police calls to the Becker apartments in the last few months. People who live near those apartments say they are a problem. "There has been shootings. Lots of activity," said Melissa Brockman, who lives...
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree robbery charge after he allegedly strangled a Yes Way clerk before stealing money. Pierre Dunson, 39, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail is being held without bond following an incident Sunday at 5 p.m. Court...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over a chase through Mason City. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts. Law enforcement says Stinnett was wanted in connection to a felony domestic...
A woman who was allegedly responsible for the deaths of at least 1,000 pigs has entered a plea in the Sac County court system.
MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department (MCPD) responded to a robbery at a store in Mason City Sunday. According to MCPD, it received a report of a robbery from an employee at the ‘Yes Way’ store located at 1303 4th St. SW. The employee...
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
