Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 21:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nevada and northeast Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In northeast Nevada, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and Southwest Elko County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO