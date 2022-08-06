Kids learn first aid, emergency skills at first annual 911 Camp

Read on www.wbbjtv.com
WBBJ
West Tennesseans address overdoses at local community center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local community members came together to bring awareness to an alarming cause. West Tennesseans came at the Walter Brewer-Bemis Community Center for a day of fellowship with various speaker topics, crafts, health, fitness, wellness, nutrition information, and fun activities. The topic discussed was overdoses in the...
WBBJ
Local organization donates $32,000 in grants to school district
MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan schools got a new grant for the 2022- 23 school year. A local nonprofit, the Milan Endowment for Growth, donated $32,000 in grants to the Milan school district to fund extra curricular activities. President Bruce Niven says the goal is to provide...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
WBBJ
Jackson Transit Authority to give free rides for school supply donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is hosting donations for school supplies. JTA’s “Pack the Bus” campaign will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on August 10 & 11. Riders can receive a free ride on fixed route buses by donating school supplies equal...
WBBJ
Company makes makes dorm room decorating easier
JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents, shopping for dorm room decor just got easier. Dormify is a company that excels in bridging the gap for students dorm aesthetic and a parents economic mindset. When looking for the perfect dorm attire you want to incorporate both personality and longevity. Amanda Zuckerman, the...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County students begin new school year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Many kids got off the bus with backpacks Monday morning excited to begin the new school year. Rose Hill School Executive Principal Dr. Tiffany Green hopes to send students back to their parents better than when they came in. “Our first and most important goal is...
WBBJ
Hardin County nonprofit celebrates National Health Center Week
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated National Health Center Week. Lifespan Health is a community health center that serves more than 14,000 patients in Hardin, McNairy, and Wayne counties. Patients are also offered a discounted price ranging from 20 to 100 percent. The center provides a convenient location...
WBBJ
Bicentennial Celebration to kick off with 150 voice choir
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County 200 year anniversary celebration is days away. The Bicentennial Celebration will kick off Friday with a closing ceremony, along with a choir and orchestra performance. The choir consists of 150 voices. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Carl...
WBBJ
City selects Courtney Searcy as July 2022 Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — Courtney Searcy has been named the July 2022 Hub City Hero by the City of Jackson. The Hub City Hero program recognizes community members who are committed to improving the quality of life for others in Jackson. Searcy is the Program Director and Editor-in-Chief of Our...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 8, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Scott’s Strolls (Jackson/Bemis community) Jackson’s Musical Heritage (Jackson) Carroll County Fair Back to School Bash (Huntingdon) Wednesday, August 10. Korean War Veteran Award Ceremony (Huntingdon) Thursday, August 11. Pottery Sip & Shop (Jackson) Career Fair (Crump)
WBBJ
Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
actionnews5.com
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
WBBJ
New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat. Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds. General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to...
WBBJ
Advocate talks about protecting kids from online threats
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where cyber life is constantly expanding, Avast is making an effort to keep us well informed on how we can stay protected online. Avast is a company that specializes in cyber security, and Emma McGowan is an online privacy and security advocate with the company.
WBBJ
Cleanup Day to rid Jackson residents of unwanted items
JACKSON, Tenn. –If you have unwanted items in your home, such as mattresses or old furniture, an event by the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department may be exactly what you need. According to information from the City of Jackson, a community clean-up event will be held...
WBBJ
THP competing in 9th America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is, once again, looking to show off their rides. THP says it is competing in the ninth America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest, which is hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. “We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases...
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
WBBJ
Local counties to see expansion in broadband internet
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Broadband internet services are coming to Hardeman and surrounding counties. Bolivar Energy Authority has begun a new partnership with Aeneas Internet and Telephone, conveying a new sense of expectation to the area when it comes to broadband. More than 15,000 rural homes and businesses will...
WBBJ
Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr.
Services for Mr. Aaron Bernard Gray, Sr., age 62 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
