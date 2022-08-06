ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Backpack giveaway helps supply 400 backpacks to families in the Northstate

By Sade Browne
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message

RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

New Red Bluff Fire Chief sworn in during Change of Command Ceremony

RED BLUFF, Calif. — There is a new Red Bluff Fire Chief in the City of Red Bluff. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer was sworn in during the Change of Command Ceremony after outgoing Fire Chief Ray Barber retired from the department after serving eight years as the fire chief.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Society
Shasta County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
Shasta County, CA
Society
krcrtv.com

River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
DUNSMUIR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#School Supplies#Charity#Northstate#Outreach Coordinator#Americans
crimevoice.com

Convicted felon reportedly caught with loaded ghost gun in Shasta County

All photos courtesy of Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. A Shasta County man was recently arrested for alleged unlawful firearm possession and narcotics charges. On Wednesday, August 3, deputies began a search after receiving reports of an armed and possibly suicidal man who was driving from Whitmore to Redding. While en route, deputies were advised that the man — identified as 38-year-old Joshua Good — had allegedly made statements to the effect of wanting to kill law enforcement officers and some of his family members.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing Red Bluff teen last seen August 8

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2022, after an argument. The RBPD says Cassius "Cassie or Clay" McCabe was last seen...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding suspect punches, chokes K-9 during wild run from police

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A lady is in jail this morning after taking police for a high speed chase throughout Shasta County last night. On August 7th at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
actionnewsnow.com

Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
CHESTER, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy