Backpack giveaway helps supply 400 backpacks to families in the Northstate

Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message
RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
New Red Bluff Fire Chief sworn in during Change of Command Ceremony
RED BLUFF, Calif. — There is a new Red Bluff Fire Chief in the City of Red Bluff. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer was sworn in during the Change of Command Ceremony after outgoing Fire Chief Ray Barber retired from the department after serving eight years as the fire chief.
Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars holds fundraiser to help for new home location
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars is set to move locations after rising rent costs led to a post's location change. The raised rent costs from $1,500 to $5,000 were more than they could comfortably afford. Due to the cost, they announced the post would part ways...
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Family of murdered mother faces California parole board to keep her killer in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Once again, the family of a woman murdered in Redding is going before the state parole board to try and keep the killer in prison. A little bit of a warning: a graphic description of the killer's crime is in this story. It was November...
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
Two Northstate nonprofits team up to help civilians in war-torn Ukraine
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — With the help of a Chico nonprofit, a Shasta County woman is getting ready to send a cargo shipment of medical supplies to Ukraine through Poland. Chico S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) has been gathering humanitarian aid for "Shasta for Ukraine" its usable medical equipment.
Local wood craftsman repurposes 1,500-year-old Redwood tree into luxury table
REDDING, Calif. — It's a magnificent piece of Mother Earth seen at its core. A local Redding man specializing in woodwork repurposed a table from a 1,500-year-old Redwood Tree. The root of a Redwood Tree blew down from a wind storm in the Sonoma County area around 15 years...
Convicted felon reportedly caught with loaded ghost gun in Shasta County
All photos courtesy of Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. A Shasta County man was recently arrested for alleged unlawful firearm possession and narcotics charges. On Wednesday, August 3, deputies began a search after receiving reports of an armed and possibly suicidal man who was driving from Whitmore to Redding. While en route, deputies were advised that the man — identified as 38-year-old Joshua Good — had allegedly made statements to the effect of wanting to kill law enforcement officers and some of his family members.
Quinceañera deadly stabbing: Setting for fitness trial delayed due to absence of suspect’s attorney
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The setting of a fitness hearing for the suspect in Efrain Vargas's death got delayed until Tuesday of next week, Aug. 16. A setting of a fitness hearing is when a court picks a date when it decides whether the minor should be tried as an adult or should be tried as a juvenile.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing Red Bluff teen last seen August 8
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2022, after an argument. The RBPD says Cassius "Cassie or Clay" McCabe was last seen...
Redding suspect punches, chokes K-9 during wild run from police
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A lady is in jail this morning after taking police for a high speed chase throughout Shasta County last night. On August 7th at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
Almost $2,000 worth of items stolen from stores in Roseville; four people arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including two from Shasta County, were arrested after they were caught with around $2,000 worth of stolen items in Roseville last Friday. On Aug. 5, Roseville police said four men walked into a retail store on the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard and...
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
