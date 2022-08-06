Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front

Read on kutv.com
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
KUTV
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
The calm after the storm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Things got pretty wet and wild Saturday afternoon for the northern portion of the state. The National Weather Service issued Areal Flood Advisories for Tooele, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties. And boy did it rain. We saw over an inch of rain in a few spots and over a half […]
KUTV
No easy fixes to Utah’s drought but experts offer some solutions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah, and the rest of the American west, deal with a severe megadrought, experts say there are solutions to focus on. None would solve the problem in the way an extended period of wet weather would. But officials say there are options we need to consider.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake. The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
KUTV
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
upr.org
Saving Great Salt Lake now will save Utah billions, Rep. Brad Wilson says
As Great Salt Lake dries up it exposes lakebed dirt that contains toxins, including arsenic. The greatest concern is this dirt will erode and become airborne dust that would expose millions of residents along the Wasatch Front. Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Brad Wilson, is planning additional legislation...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
KUTV
Utah to study feasibility of statewide seismic retrofitting program
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management will begin the process of studying if it's feasible to create a state-wide seismic retrofit program. The inquiry comes almost two and a half years after the earthquake that shook the Salt Lake Valley in March of 2020.
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
ksl.com
Utah ski resorts upgrade avalanche mitigation technology to phase out old military artillery
ALTA — Alta Ski Area is installing new avalanche towers to better protect skiers and to phase out old military artillery. This summer, the resort is installing five Wyssen avalanche towers around Mt. Baldy from the Switzerland-based company, according to Mike Maughan, Alta's general manager. Alta installed three last summer in the Supreme area of the mountain, and several more will be installed next year.
