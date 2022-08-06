A village of Tannersville man suffers a fatal fall from a cliff in the town of Durham. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:31 p.m. the New York State Police observed a 1994 Ford F-150 pick-up in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law on County Route 67 in the town of Durham. A trooper initiated a vehicle and traffic stop at the intersection of County Route 67 and O’Hara Road. As the trooper approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Christopher Stanton, age 40 from the village of Tannersville, who had multiple felony bench warrants, fled on foot from the front passenger seat. Stanton fled into a wooded area on the west side of the road. The trooper entered the woods in an attempt to locate Stanton and observed him laying at the bottom of a steep rock embankment. The trooper made his way down the embankment and rendered first aid until additional emergency personnel arrived. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville EMS, and Greene County Paramedics arrived on scene and assisted with first aid and the extradition of Stanton. He was transported via helicopter to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

TANNERSVILLE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO