Obituary, Katherine G. Disbrow
Millerton – Katherine G. Disbrow, 105, a seventy five year resident of Millerton, NY died peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Mrs. Disbrow worked for Delson’s Department Store and Dick’s Pharmacy as a sales associate for many years, she also worked as a waitress and cook at the Millerton Diner. She ultimately retired at the age of 88 when the Dick’s Pharmacy closed.
Obituary, Robert Joseph Chasse
Robert Joseph Chasse passed away early Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Putnam Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Holmes, NY at the age of 90. A long-time resident of Carmel, NY and later Pawling, NY, he was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, born on November 6, 1931 to Evangelist and Aldora (Bellemare) Chasse.
A village of Tannersville man suffers a fatal fall from a cliff in the town of Durham
A village of Tannersville man suffers a fatal fall from a cliff in the town of Durham. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:31 p.m. the New York State Police observed a 1994 Ford F-150 pick-up in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law on County Route 67 in the town of Durham. A trooper initiated a vehicle and traffic stop at the intersection of County Route 67 and O’Hara Road. As the trooper approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Christopher Stanton, age 40 from the village of Tannersville, who had multiple felony bench warrants, fled on foot from the front passenger seat. Stanton fled into a wooded area on the west side of the road. The trooper entered the woods in an attempt to locate Stanton and observed him laying at the bottom of a steep rock embankment. The trooper made his way down the embankment and rendered first aid until additional emergency personnel arrived. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville EMS, and Greene County Paramedics arrived on scene and assisted with first aid and the extradition of Stanton. He was transported via helicopter to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.
Obituary, Phillippa Ewing Weiland
Phillippa Ewing Weiland of Clinton Corners, New York died peacefully in her. sleep on the evening of August 3, at home. She was 74. Phillippa, known to many of her family and friends as Pip, was born in. Ipswich, England, to James and Marjorie Ewing. She spent her earliest years.
State police responded the drowning of a Sloatsburg man in Seven Lakes
State police responded the drowning of a Sloatsburg man in Seven Lakes. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., New York State Park Police and New York State Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning. Investigation revealed that Bogdan Kardynal, age 43 from Sloatsburg, entered Seven Lakes from the Sebago Boat Launch. He was last seen entering the water and attempting to swim when he went under and did not resurface. A witness in the area jumped into the lake to assist Kardynal but was unable to locate him. The Thiells Fire Department and Water Rescue located Kardynal’s body a short time later and removed him from the lake. The Rockland County Medical examiner arrived on scene and declared him deceased.
Sofia Carrozza of Pawling named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University
MADISON, NJ (08/08/2022)– Sofia Carrozza, of Pawling, NY, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average...
Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark
Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark. Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark for the 2022-23 school year. Alex, a senior at Carmel High School, will spend the school year in Denmark studying science and learning the Danish language. He is being sponsored by the local Rotary Club with the support of the Hudson Valley Rotary District and clubs. His exchange is part of a Rotary international youth exchange program for 15 to 18 year old high school students. Alex’s parents are Beau Brendler and Priscilla Brendler of Patterson. Rotary Club’s of the Hudson Valley will also be hosting five international high school students during the upcoming school year as well. Paul Daniels, Rotary District 7210, Youth Exchange Committee.
The Kent Art Association is hosting a Solo Show with works by Charles Schmauch
The Kent Art Association is hosting a Solo Show with works by Charles Schmauch, the Elected Artists Show, and Member’s Show until August 23rd. Congratulations to Merrill French who won Best in Show in the Member’s Show for her oil painting “Having a Beer in Bruges”. Elected Artists Best in Show award went to Shawn Sullivan for his oil painting “Waiting for Wind”.
