WOWK
WVU has a depth issue on the D-line — in a good way
Dante Stills is stealing all the headlines in the preseason, and for good reason. Everyone from news outlets to the Big 12 Conference has praised the homegrown Mountaineer star this summer, and he is poised to etch his name in the West Virginia football record books this season. Obviously, Stills...
WOWK
Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
WOWK
Neal Brown on special teams: “We got to be better at it”
It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.
JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: The Backyard Brawl Sells Out, What the Pitt-West Virginia Rivalry Means
Pitt and West Virginia, otherwise known as the Backyard Brawl, is officially sold out already. What does this mean for the rivalry as a whole? Just how excited should fans be to see the atmosphere as a whole for the game?. How does it affect Pitt from a brand perspective?...
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
WDTV
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
WDTV
Monongalia County Fair kicks off fair week with annual parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade. Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. “We feel like it is a...
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
Monongalia County Fair Parade to alter traffic in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic in downtown Morgantown will be altered Monday evening for the Monongalia County Fair Parade. In a press release, the Morgantown Police Department said parking will be limited on High, Spruce, Willey and Prospect streets starting at 5:30 p.m. and Willey Street will be closed at University Avenue. Drivers will be […]
WDTV
Traffic patterns adjusted for Mon Co. fair parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic patterns will be changed starting at 5:30 p.m. for the Monongalia County Fair Parade. According to the Morgantown Police Department, the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. on High Street and will end on Foundry Street. Traffic in the downtown area will be regulated by...
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
What’s really behind the drop in gas prices?
As national gas prices fell to just over $4 per gallon Monday, Marion County's average gas price fell to $3.99 per gallon, according to AAA.
