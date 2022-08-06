Jamahal Hill Tells O’Malley Why He’s The More Successful Fighter

Read on www.mmanews.com
Blaydes To Jones: Why Do You Care About People On The Internet?
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pays too much attention to what’s said on social media. For over two years, Jones, a two-time titleholder at 205 pounds, has been on the sidelines preparing for a new career venture at heavyweight. But while he’s been absent from the Octagon since a February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes, “Bones” has maintained a constant presence online, where he often interacts with fans and replies to trolls.
Brunson Names Who The MW GOAT Is, Silva Or Adesanya?
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has given his pick for the divisional GOAT debate, which sees the legendary Anderson Silva and reigning champion Israel Adesanya as the frontrunners. Silva has long been part of not just the 185-pound discussion, but the discourse surrounding the overall greatest of all time. How...
Muhammad Explains Why He’s Cheering For Diaz over “Liar” Chimaev
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is backing Nate Diaz to cause a major upset at UFC 279 when he shares the Octagon with rising star Khamzat Chimaev. After a long period of uncertainty, dispute, and social media jabs, Diaz has finally had the final fight of his active UFC contract booked. And should he leave the promotion following the September 10 main event, he’ll be doing so off the back of a bout against one of the hottest names in the Octagon right now.
Cruz Explains Why UFC Fighters Don’t Need Managers
Bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he doesn’t understand the need for UFC fighters to have managers. This Saturday, Cruz is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time in 2022. He’ll headline his hometown card, UFC San Diego, opposite top-five contender Marlon Vera, with both men looking to push further towards the 135-pound gold with a victory.
Sam Alvey Says He Might Need His Jaw Wired Shut After Loss
Smilin’ Sam Alvey might not be smiling for a bit. The 24 UFC fight veteran, Sam Alvey might have made his last walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. His bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk was the last on his UFC contract and unfortunately for him, he most likely ended his run with the organization on a TKO loss. His parting gift from his eight years with the company is a broken jaw.
Rose Namajunas Talks Potential Move To FW, Shevchenko Fight
Rose Namajunas plans on packing on the muscle in the off season and can’t rule out a 125-pound move. Coming off her most recent loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274, Rose Namajunas’ future in the UFC was unclear. Namajunas has held the UFC strawweight title multiple times in her career now. However, after this loss, she was not offered an immediate rematch, so the door is open to new opportunities.
Archives: Khabib Under Fire For Laughing At The Homeless (2018)
On this day four years ago, Khabib found himself in a fair share of controversy. For the most part, Khabib has managed to keep a clean image in the sport of MMA. He usually refrains from profanity (sans his famous #1 bullshit catchphrase), he has helped impoverished communities and those less fortunate, and he has never failed a drug test.
Watch: MMA Fighter Contorts Opponent In Wild KO
Bantamweight MMA fighter Malcolm Wellmaker earned one of the most vicious one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see at iKON FC 4 on Friday. Wellmaker faced Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4 in Savannah, GA. The promotion is owned by UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and is only a few months old.
Bueno Silva On UFC Vegas 59 Controversy: I Fight With Character
Following a perplexing, but extremely impressive first-round submission that saw the judges polled to confirm tap, Mayra Bueno Silva says that she aims to fight with character. A Jiu-Jitsu coach back in her native Brazil, a DWCS: Brazil 1 alum, Bueno Silva was visibly emotional for the two minutes it...
Dan Hooker To Tony Ferguson: Fight Me Or Retire
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says fellow contender Tony Ferguson has no excuses for avoiding a potential fight at UFC 281 in November. After a 1-3 run at lightweight and a failed attempt to rebound at featherweight, Hooker is looking to return to 155 pounds and mount a journey back towards the elite of the division. It’s safe to say that the #13-ranked contender has identified his target.
Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind
Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights. While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in...
Watch: MMA Fighter Absorbs Multiple Strikes After Being KO’d
MMA fighter Cristian Perez delivered a particularly brutal knockout in the third round of his recent fight with Samuel Alvarez at Combate Global. Both lightweights were swinging hard until Perez backed Alvarez towards the cage and landed a well-timed right straight that floored the American. With Alvarez looking like he could potentially get back up, Perez wasted no time jumping in to finish the bout.
Sonnen: Pereira Beating Adesanya Would Be A “Disaster” For UFC
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen believes that the promotion has a lot to lose in the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. After extending his middleweight championship reign to five successful defenses with a victory over Jared Cannonier last month, the stage has been set for Adesanya to receive a challenge he’s yet to experience inside the Octagon — a date with the one and only man to have knocked him out in combat sports.
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning
An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
Jeff Monson Announces Retirement Fight After Loss To Neo-Nazi
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson has announced his upcoming retirement having fallen to defeat against a Russian Neo-Nazi in his most recent outing. Across a career spanning 25 years and over 100 professional combat sports fights, Monson has thrown hands with names like Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik.
O’Malley Expects Narrative To Switch To “I Will Fight Anyone”
Following the announcement of his next fight, rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is expecting a certain narrative to flip. In a week that was full of exciting announcement regarding October 22’s UFC 280 pay-per-view, including the confirmation of Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev’s vacant-title fight, one explosive collision in the bantamweight division turned heads.
Suspect In Murder Of BJJ Legend Leandro Lo Turns Himself In
The accused murderer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Leandro Lo has turned himself in to local authorities in São Paulo, BR following a night on the run. Police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Lo at a concert in São Paulo this past weekend. News outlet G1 was the first to report the news of Velozo being taken into custody.
Costa Joins Figueiredo In Parting Ways With Wallid Ismail
Wallid Ismail’s management agency has taken another blow, this time with the departure of UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ismail, the founder and promoter of Brazil’s Jungle Fight promotion, has long been a prominent figure in the UFC, managing the likes of Costa, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and strawweight Amanda Lemos.
Anthony Smith: I Expected Ankalaev To Be Better
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has claimed that Magomed Ankalaev wasn’t on the level he was expecting at UFC 277. At the Dallas-held pay-per-view on July 30, Smith looked to break the lengthy win streak and fast charge of Ankalaev. Ahead of the fight, the Dagestani had dismissed “Lionheart” as a threat to his rise towards the gold, whilst one-time title challenger Smith downplayed his opponent’s growing reputation as a dominant force in the division.
