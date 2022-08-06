Read on www.localsyr.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Salvation Army looks for more donations as demand rises
The new school year is right around the corner and many parents have already started their back to school shopping. With a difficult economy, some may be looking to save a few bucks on clothing and accessories. That's why it's a good time to consider supporting Salvation Army thrift stores.
localsyr.com
CEO Soak Event benefiting ALS research
(WSYR-TV) — This Thursday, anyone is able to hop into the Clinton Square fountains and “get soaked” to help fundraise for ALS research. Liz Krisanda of ALS Association’s Upstate New York Chapter says the event mirrors the “Ice Bucket Challenge.” The goal of this event specifically is to get the corporate and business community to participate in raising awareness and raising funds for ALS research.
WKTV
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
localsyr.com
Sky Zone Syracuse donates $3,000 to Griffin’s Guardians
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. “Griffin’s...
localsyr.com
Onondaga Grown Campaign supporting local farms
(WSYR-TV) — Supporting local farms in the Central New York area is always a good idea. Farmer Dave Knapp is one of the individuals behind the Onondaga County Grown Campaign, which is committed to spreading the word about all the local farms Central New York has to offer to consumers.
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Meeting basic needs for people living in poverty
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For many of us, the biggest decision in the morning is what we’ll have for breakfast — but for nearly half of Syracuse’s kids, there may be no breakfast at all. “Waking up and being hungry in the morning time is going to...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
localsyr.com
Theatre444 in Geneva presenting “Rent”
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the ‘season of love’ in Geneva. Theatre444 of the Finger Lakes Region is presenting the award-winning musical, “Rent” this weekend. Kristina Abbott and Nick Bessette, cast members, share details about the local production. If you have not seen “Rent,” the story shares how people going through great adversity during the AIDS epidemic band together to generate positivity.
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
localsyr.com
Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
localsyr.com
Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
localsyr.com
Madison County introduces a new way to support local farms
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms. The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.
iheartoswego.com
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy
This weekend marked the return of one of Central New York’s most unique art and cultural institutions, “Shakespeare in the Park,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Over the last two decades, the program has brought the legendary English playwright’s work to life on the stage...
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
WKTV
City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association
UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
cnycentral.com
Upgrades to be unveiled at playground in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following an Eastwood engagement survey conducted last fall, the playground at the neighborhood's Norwood Park, located at 393 Ashdale Ave., is seeing upgrades. On Wednesday, city leaders will be unveiling new installments at the Eastwood park. The ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to last an hour,...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Goon Squad helping new students move in
(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost time for college students to move in for the fall semester. At Syracuse University, that means the iconic Goon Squad will be in action. This year, over 500 returning student leaders will be helping new students move in. The Syracuse Goon Squad is a...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
