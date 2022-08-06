ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Salvation Army looks for more donations as demand rises

The new school year is right around the corner and many parents have already started their back to school shopping. With a difficult economy, some may be looking to save a few bucks on clothing and accessories. That's why it's a good time to consider supporting Salvation Army thrift stores.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

CEO Soak Event benefiting ALS research

(WSYR-TV) — This Thursday, anyone is able to hop into the Clinton Square fountains and “get soaked” to help fundraise for ALS research. Liz Krisanda of ALS Association’s Upstate New York Chapter says the event mirrors the “Ice Bucket Challenge.” The goal of this event specifically is to get the corporate and business community to participate in raising awareness and raising funds for ALS research.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Sky Zone Syracuse donates $3,000 to Griffin’s Guardians

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. “Griffin’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga Grown Campaign supporting local farms

(WSYR-TV) — Supporting local farms in the Central New York area is always a good idea. Farmer Dave Knapp is one of the individuals behind the Onondaga County Grown Campaign, which is committed to spreading the word about all the local farms Central New York has to offer to consumers.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Theatre444 in Geneva presenting “Rent”

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the ‘season of love’ in Geneva. Theatre444 of the Finger Lakes Region is presenting the award-winning musical, “Rent” this weekend. Kristina Abbott and Nick Bessette, cast members, share details about the local production. If you have not seen “Rent,” the story shares how people going through great adversity during the AIDS epidemic band together to generate positivity.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Johnson
whcuradio.com

Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Ninja the kitten needs his purrr-fect home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Ninja, a 16-week-old black kitten at the CNY Cat Coalition in Syracuse. Ninja loves to play! His favorite toys are the string ones...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Athletics#Pub#Poverty#An Education#Charity#Tillie S Touch#Trapper Ii
localsyr.com

Madison County introduces a new way to support local farms

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms. The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKTV

City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association

UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Upgrades to be unveiled at playground in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following an Eastwood engagement survey conducted last fall, the playground at the neighborhood's Norwood Park, located at 393 Ashdale Ave., is seeing upgrades. On Wednesday, city leaders will be unveiling new installments at the Eastwood park. The ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to last an hour,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Goon Squad helping new students move in

(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost time for college students to move in for the fall semester. At Syracuse University, that means the iconic Goon Squad will be in action. This year, over 500 returning student leaders will be helping new students move in. The Syracuse Goon Squad is a...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy