Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday

WDBJ7.com
Old Fiddlers’ Convention enters 86th year
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back in Galax starting August 8. The competition begins with youth fiddlers’ competition. This annual competition is the largest and oldest, of its kind, in the world. It’s been running for over 80 years and attracts people from all...
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) -- Our latest Friday Night Blitz preview is on deck. We take a trip down I-81 to Dublin for a preview of the Pulaski County Cougars.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Wytheville’s new spot, ‘The Grind’ bringing new flavors, positive vibes to downtown
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Collin O’Donnell played football at Bluefield University. While attending, his favorite shop in town was closing. He and some of his teammates tried persuading them to stay open. The owners fired right back, saying, “You should do this, and we were like, ‘You know what?...
pcpatriot.com
Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced
The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return
Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain commissioner who also is the town’s mayor pro tem, successfully seeks support from Mount Airy officials to have the recently halted public transportation service to Surry County reinstated. Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation...
WSLS
Impact of Radford City schools delayed start date on parents, teachers
RADFORD, Va. – What do you do when you’re a working parent and suddenly have to find two weeks of supervision for your child? That’s the reality for some parents in Radford. The 2022-2023 school year will start two weeks later than planned and was announced a...
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
wfxrtv.com
Woman recalls Christiansburg car theft
Megan Laci left her car locked with her purse hidden in the back seat where the windows were tinted while she went inside her gym. Jefferson Forest and Northside’s Nick Crawford win …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars. “New Standard” set for VMI Football. Town...
wfxrtv.com
Supply chain shortages delay Radford City Schools renovations, start of school year
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The first day of school has been pushed back two weeks for students at Radford City Public Schools because renovations are still underway at some buildings. The start of classes for Radford students was originally planned for Monday, Aug. 15. Now, the first day for...
WDBJ7.com
Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains
As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!
kfrxfm.com
“Dirty Dancing” Mandela Effect
PEMBROKE, VA - JUNE 24: Several times a year, Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Va., hosts DIRTY DANCING weekends and transforms into the fictional Kellerman's mountain house. (Andrea Sachs/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
wfxrtv.com
“New Standard” set for VMI Football
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The VMI Keydets football season is getting underway in a few weeks on September 1st in Winston-Salem, NC to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Keydets are gearing up for a season on the expectations they have built over the years and they are excited about what is ahead this coming 2022 season.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
