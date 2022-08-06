ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday

By Kelly Fisher
WDBJ7.com

Old Fiddlers’ Convention enters 86th year

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back in Galax starting August 8. The competition begins with youth fiddlers’ competition. This annual competition is the largest and oldest, of its kind, in the world. It’s been running for over 80 years and attracts people from all...
GALAX, VA
WSLS

Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
#Song And Dance#Fiddlers#Galax#Bluegrass Fiddle#Old Fiddlers Convention
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced

The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
PULASKI, VA
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Pilot seek PART return

Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain commissioner who also is the town’s mayor pro tem, successfully seeks support from Mount Airy officials to have the recently halted public transportation service to Surry County reinstated. Mount Airy is supporting Pilot Mountain in advocating for the return of the PART public transportation...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
NRVNews

Cox, Jerry Wayne

Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
RADFORD, VA
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxrtv.com

Woman recalls Christiansburg car theft

Megan Laci left her car locked with her purse hidden in the back seat where the windows were tinted while she went inside her gym. Jefferson Forest and Northside’s Nick Crawford win …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars. “New Standard” set for VMI Football. Town...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
kfrxfm.com

“Dirty Dancing” Mandela Effect

PEMBROKE, VA - JUNE 24: Several times a year, Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Va., hosts DIRTY DANCING weekends and transforms into the fictional Kellerman's mountain house. (Andrea Sachs/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
PEMBROKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

“New Standard” set for VMI Football

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The VMI Keydets football season is getting underway in a few weeks on September 1st in Winston-Salem, NC to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Keydets are gearing up for a season on the expectations they have built over the years and they are excited about what is ahead this coming 2022 season.
LEXINGTON, VA

