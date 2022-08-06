Read full article on original website
Blaydes To Jones: Why Do You Care About People On The Internet?
UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pays too much attention to what’s said on social media. For over two years, Jones, a two-time titleholder at 205 pounds, has been on the sidelines preparing for a new career venture at heavyweight. But while he’s been absent from the Octagon since a February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes, “Bones” has maintained a constant presence online, where he often interacts with fans and replies to trolls.
Archives: Khabib Under Fire For Laughing At The Homeless (2018)
On this day four years ago, Khabib found himself in a fair share of controversy. For the most part, Khabib has managed to keep a clean image in the sport of MMA. He usually refrains from profanity (sans his famous #1 bullshit catchphrase), he has helped impoverished communities and those less fortunate, and he has never failed a drug test.
Watch: MMA Fighter Contorts Opponent In Wild KO
Bantamweight MMA fighter Malcolm Wellmaker earned one of the most vicious one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see at iKON FC 4 on Friday. Wellmaker faced Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4 in Savannah, GA. The promotion is owned by UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and is only a few months old.
Cruz Explains Why UFC Fighters Don’t Need Managers
Bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he doesn’t understand the need for UFC fighters to have managers. This Saturday, Cruz is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time in 2022. He’ll headline his hometown card, UFC San Diego, opposite top-five contender Marlon Vera, with both men looking to push further towards the 135-pound gold with a victory.
Brunson Names Who The MW GOAT Is, Silva Or Adesanya?
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has given his pick for the divisional GOAT debate, which sees the legendary Anderson Silva and reigning champion Israel Adesanya as the frontrunners. Silva has long been part of not just the 185-pound discussion, but the discourse surrounding the overall greatest of all time. How...
Adesanya On Pereira Bout: Have I Ever Shied Away From A Fight?
Alex Pereira may be the only person to have a knockout win over Israel Adesanya in combat sports, but the middleweight champ is not going to let that intimidate him. Adesanya and Pereira fought twice in the world of kickboxing, with Pereira earning a decision win and a knockout over the future UFC champion. While “The Last Stylebender” would move on to MMA shortly thereafter, Pereira would eventually follow him, racking up a six-fight winning streak, including three UFC bouts, earning a third fight with his old foe, this time in the Octagon.
Sam Alvey Says He Might Need His Jaw Wired Shut After Loss
Smilin’ Sam Alvey might not be smiling for a bit. The 24 UFC fight veteran, Sam Alvey might have made his last walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. His bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk was the last on his UFC contract and unfortunately for him, he most likely ended his run with the organization on a TKO loss. His parting gift from his eight years with the company is a broken jaw.
Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind
Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights. While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in...
Watch: MMA Fighter Absorbs Multiple Strikes After Being KO’d
MMA fighter Cristian Perez delivered a particularly brutal knockout in the third round of his recent fight with Samuel Alvarez at Combate Global. Both lightweights were swinging hard until Perez backed Alvarez towards the cage and landed a well-timed right straight that floored the American. With Alvarez looking like he could potentially get back up, Perez wasted no time jumping in to finish the bout.
Bueno Silva On UFC Vegas 59 Controversy: I Fight With Character
Following a perplexing, but extremely impressive first-round submission that saw the judges polled to confirm tap, Mayra Bueno Silva says that she aims to fight with character. A Jiu-Jitsu coach back in her native Brazil, a DWCS: Brazil 1 alum, Bueno Silva was visibly emotional for the two minutes it...
Juliana Miller Admits To Being “Terrified” To Be In UFC So Soon
Flyweight Juliana Miller always knew she was destined for greatness in MMA but didn’t think it would come this quickly. Miller defeated Brogan Walker for The Ultimate Fighter 30 flyweight title and a UFC contract at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. She put on a masterclass from start to finish, dismantling Walker both on the feet and ground.
Jeff Monson Announces Retirement Fight After Loss To Neo-Nazi
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Jeff Monson has announced his upcoming retirement having fallen to defeat against a Russian Neo-Nazi in his most recent outing. Across a career spanning 25 years and over 100 professional combat sports fights, Monson has thrown hands with names like Daniel Cormier, Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, and Aleksei Oleinik.
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
Sonnen: Pereira Beating Adesanya Would Be A “Disaster” For UFC
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen believes that the promotion has a lot to lose in the UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. After extending his middleweight championship reign to five successful defenses with a victory over Jared Cannonier last month, the stage has been set for Adesanya to receive a challenge he’s yet to experience inside the Octagon — a date with the one and only man to have knocked him out in combat sports.
Sterling Rips ‘Patronizing’ Ref Dan Miragliotta For Always Smirking
Dan Miragliotta is considered to be one of the most respected referees in all of mixed martial arts, but bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is not a fan. While there is no referee in MMA that has escaped controversy on some level, Miragliotta has been long considered one of the most reputable officials in the sport, having worked with the UFC as far back as 2007. Like every ref, he has had some questionable stoppages, even as recently as UFC 277, but he has not been the subject of much more controversy than that.
Watch: MMA Fighter DQ’d After Ignoring Referee Warning
An amateur MMA fighter was disqualified from a recent MMA bout in Pennsylvania after appearing to disregard a warning from the referee. Competing at Maverick MMA 20, Josh Ugalde and Omerao Kellom were scheduled to meet for the promotion’s vacant amateur lightweight title in Harmony, PA. Following a competitive...
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/1-8/6): Hooper/Schnell/Cortez Booked
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for fan-favorite featherweight Chase Hooper, rising women’s flyweight Tracy Cortez, entertaining 125lber Matt Schnell, and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their...
(Archives) WWE Stars Fire Back At Conor McGregor (2016)
On this day six years ago, a few WWE stars clapped back at “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. In one of our installments of The MMA News Archives yesterday, we ran a story of Conor McGregor saying WWE stars are “pussies.” What follows is the backlash that came McGregor’s way from some of said WWE stars.
Watch: MMA Fighter Learns Hard Lesson About Dropping Hands
Alessandro Macedo got into early trouble against Alexandre Gonçalves at Upper Sport Combat 5 but ended up turning the tide in a big way. Macedo and Gonçalves squared off on the main card of Upper Sport Combat 5 on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, BR. The two middleweights were looking to get back on track after going winless in their last fights.
