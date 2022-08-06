Read on www.theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Robert Joseph Chasse
Robert Joseph Chasse passed away early Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at Putnam Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Holmes, NY at the age of 90. A long-time resident of Carmel, NY and later Pawling, NY, he was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, born on November 6, 1931 to Evangelist and Aldora (Bellemare) Chasse.
A village of Tannersville man suffers a fatal fall from a cliff in the town of Durham
A village of Tannersville man suffers a fatal fall from a cliff in the town of Durham. On August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:31 p.m. the New York State Police observed a 1994 Ford F-150 pick-up in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law on County Route 67 in the town of Durham. A trooper initiated a vehicle and traffic stop at the intersection of County Route 67 and O’Hara Road. As the trooper approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Christopher Stanton, age 40 from the village of Tannersville, who had multiple felony bench warrants, fled on foot from the front passenger seat. Stanton fled into a wooded area on the west side of the road. The trooper entered the woods in an attempt to locate Stanton and observed him laying at the bottom of a steep rock embankment. The trooper made his way down the embankment and rendered first aid until additional emergency personnel arrived. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville EMS, and Greene County Paramedics arrived on scene and assisted with first aid and the extradition of Stanton. He was transported via helicopter to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.
Obituary, Phillippa Ewing Weiland
Phillippa Ewing Weiland of Clinton Corners, New York died peacefully in her. sleep on the evening of August 3, at home. She was 74. Phillippa, known to many of her family and friends as Pip, was born in. Ipswich, England, to James and Marjorie Ewing. She spent her earliest years.
Sofia Carrozza of Pawling named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University
MADISON, NJ (08/08/2022)– Sofia Carrozza, of Pawling, NY, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average...
The Kent Art Association is hosting a Solo Show with works by Charles Schmauch
The Kent Art Association is hosting a Solo Show with works by Charles Schmauch, the Elected Artists Show, and Member’s Show until August 23rd. Congratulations to Merrill French who won Best in Show in the Member’s Show for her oil painting “Having a Beer in Bruges”. Elected Artists Best in Show award went to Shawn Sullivan for his oil painting “Waiting for Wind”.
