sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover accident on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 500 block of E. Second Street late Monday evening. According to dispatchers, a rollover accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved or the extent of any injuries. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person seriously injured in route 752 crash near Ashville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7000 block of route 752 in Pickaway County on a single vehicle accident. According to initial reports, the driver was trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances leading up to the crash. A...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident
Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe firefighters responded to a reported fire at an east side business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to an east end business Tuesday afternoon on reports of a fire. According to dispatchers, multiple fire crews responded to Herr’s Foods at 476 East 7th Street around 4 p.m. Initial reports from dispatchers said the fire was located in one...
Drunk driving arrests, crashes down across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a night of drinking, more Ohioans are now opting to call an Uber instead of being drunk behind the wheel as they did in 2021. State troopers arrested or cited 9,182 Ohioans on OVI charges in the first seven months of 2022 – a 22% decline compared with the 11,766 […]
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire destroys home in rual Ross Co. where squatters lived
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Three Locks Road for a structure fire Monday evening. According to initial reports, firefighters from multiple area townships responded to the 5000 block of Three Locks Road, just south of Chillicothe, for a residential fire. The call came in...
WKRC
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 8 firefighters injured after fire suppression foam released at Wilmington plane hangar
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead after fire suppression foam was released at a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday. Officials say they don't know what triggered the fire suppression foam in the hangar but say it wasn't a fire. One person is dead and 8 firefighters were injured...
Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
Man, 58, dead after car hits fence in Scioto County crash
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in South Webster in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Andy Adkins was driving a Honda west on Collier Road at around 3:20 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and […]
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
Ohio duo charged with kidnapping, caught after trailer gets stuck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle stolen from Waverly car dealership found in Kentucky
WAVERLY, Ohio — One of two vehicles stolen in June from a Waverly car dealer has been located. On June 7, a 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer were stolen from the Herrnstein Dealership. According to the Waverly Police Department, the Jeep Wagoneer was located in Louisville,...
cwcolumbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
