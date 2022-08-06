Read on www.kulr8.com
KULR8
Billings Mustangs get another strong start from Kenny Serwa to beat Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Billings starter Kenny Serwa had another strong outing and the Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 3-2 Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Gabe Wurtz and Andrew Fernandez had RBIs for the Mustangs, who scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Serwa...
KULR8
Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame: Shannon Schweyen's accolades speak for themselves
BILLINGS- She is by all standards, the GOAT of women's college basketball in the state of Montana. I won't bore you with the numbers, but here's just a few. She's the all-time leading scorer in Lady Griz history. She has the all-time single season scoring average not once but twice. And she is the all-time career leader in field goals, and was named a KODAK All-American in 1992, one of just ten players in the nation to make the list.
yourbigsky.com
First ever four-year medical school in Billings completion early 2023
It’s long been sought after, a medical school in Billings. The Rocky Vista Mountain Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine Rocky is a first of its kind in the state of Montana. Currently, RMU – Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine is recruiting, accepting applications from, or admitting prospective students. If...
KULR8
MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M. Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded. MSUB reopened campus. UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M. Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings...
MSU Billings Campus on Lockdown for ‘Potential Gunman’, BPD Respond
An emergency notification was posted on the Montana State University Billings Facebook page just before 11 am MDT on Tuesday (8/9) warning those on campus to lock their buildings due to a possible threat. According to the post, MSU Billings "received reports of a potential gunman coming to University Campus,"...
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Update: Lockdown lifted at MSU Billings after reports of possible gunman
In a Facebook post, the university issued an emergency statement asking everyone on campus to lock doors and not to leave their departments. Anyone not on campus was asked to stay away.
yourbigsky.com
New MRM Campus breaks ground Tues.
The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new unified campus location Tuesday morning. Guests gathered around as Executive Director for MRM, Reverend Matt Lundgren, welcomed everyone who came and talked about the benefits this new building will bring once constructed. Don Sterhan is the Mountain Plains...
Defeated in primary, Yellowstone County commissioner launches write-in campaign
Pitman lost the primary to challenger Mark Morse, a retired postal inspector who was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
KULR8
Billings library unveils new Heritage Garden
BILLINGS, Mont. - Monday was the grand-opening for the new Heritage Garden at the Billings Public Library. The garden includes a new front entrance with features embodying the community's heritage, made possible through a donation from Diane and Mark Gorder. “When envisioning what a new front garden could look like,...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
KULR8
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Car club gives out meals in Billings
The Scumbag Mafia car club brought their vehicles and gave out about 400 meals in the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul.
New teepee set up in Billings as part of 'Welcome to Indian Country' event
Welcome to Indian Country will be held at the Red Oxx Aug. 13 and will be the first of the seven part Sukin Series put on by The Billings Symphony.
Witness recounts Buck's Bar hit-and-run in Billings
Billings Police say they may have located the vehicle involved in a Thursday morning hit-and-run at Buck's Bar.
Neighbors say speed limit must drop due to recent crashes in northwest Billings
A motorcyclist was killed in July and high speed on the Molt road is commonplace according to Augusta Ranch residents.
KULR8
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
