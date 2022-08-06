ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame: Shannon Schweyen's accolades speak for themselves

BILLINGS- She is by all standards, the GOAT of women's college basketball in the state of Montana. I won't bore you with the numbers, but here's just a few. She's the all-time leading scorer in Lady Griz history. She has the all-time single season scoring average not once but twice. And she is the all-time career leader in field goals, and was named a KODAK All-American in 1992, one of just ten players in the nation to make the list.
yourbigsky.com

First ever four-year medical school in Billings completion early 2023

It’s long been sought after, a medical school in Billings. The Rocky Vista Mountain Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine Rocky is a first of its kind in the state of Montana. Currently, RMU – Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine is recruiting, accepting applications from, or admitting prospective students. If...
KULR8

MSUB lockdown lifted, no threat found on campus

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 12:28 P.M. Montana State University Billings has lifted the lockdown on campus after police did not locate a threat. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the cases is considered unfounded. MSUB reopened campus. UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 11:35 A.M. Sgt. Matt Chaney with the Billings...
Cat Country 102.9

Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
yourbigsky.com

New MRM Campus breaks ground Tues.

The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new unified campus location Tuesday morning. Guests gathered around as Executive Director for MRM, Reverend Matt Lundgren, welcomed everyone who came and talked about the benefits this new building will bring once constructed. Don Sterhan is the Mountain Plains...
KULR8

Billings library unveils new Heritage Garden

BILLINGS, Mont. - Monday was the grand-opening for the new Heritage Garden at the Billings Public Library. The garden includes a new front entrance with features embodying the community's heritage, made possible through a donation from Diane and Mark Gorder. “When envisioning what a new front garden could look like,...
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
KULR8

Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
