Areal Flood Advisory issued for Tooele, Davis, SLC Co.

By Bob Bedore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eee6c_0h7cQZcF00

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The NWS has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for Tooele County including Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot, Erda, and Lake Point. The Advisory will remain in effect until 4:45 PM tonight.

An Areal Flood has also been issued for Davis and Salt Lake Counties. This advisory will be in effect until 5:15 PM tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kt9b_0h7cQZcF00

An Areal Flood Advisory is put in place when excessive rainfall has already happened and more is expected. At this point over .5 inches have fallen in a short amount of time already in these areas. The possible flooding areas include low-ling and poor drainage areas. There can also be expected water over roadways.

Please be careful in these areas and warn others you know who might be unaware. We will be tracking storms all night at ABC4.

