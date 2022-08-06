Read full article on original website
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: Not A Throwaway Car Anymore
When I was but 25 years old, moonlighting as a car critic while playing a TV weatherman by day, it was all too easy to be seduced by every new tester that was dropped off at my door. After all; there’s no substitute for experience when judging subject matter based largely on comparison. The Daewoo Leganza, I authoritatively declared, would take the U.S. sedan market by storm – it didn’t. But on occasion, even a wet-behind-the-ears journalist like myself could snuff out a complete dud. To this day, when asked about the worst vehicle I’ve ever tested I cite the original Kia Sportage circa 2000 – the epitome of a throwaway car. Flash ahead 23 years and Kia now leads the industry in dependability, they’re the most awarded brand in J.D. Power’s APEAL study, and they’re at the forefront of electrification. This Titanic-sized turnaround is the stuff of auto industry dreams and to complete it less than 2 decades later is hall of fame worthy.
2022 Hyundai Elantra N: Serious Thrills In A Small Package
Hyundai is aiming to make its “N” models as synonymous with sportiness as an “M” on a BMW or a “V” adorning a Cadillac, and the rush of new, performance-enhanced models from the automaker continues to grow. The Elantra N is the newest entrant into the “N” stable that closely competes with the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition
The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 With Gold Components Will Make You Stop & Stare
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has rocked the motorcycle market ever since it first came out way back in 1990. While its brawny appearance plays a key role in its popularity, equal credit also goes to the bike’s likable riding dynamics and thumping heart. All this, however, was a bit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keyvany Just Purified The Ferrari F8’s Pedigree With Extreme Tuning
When it comes to Ferrari models, there isn’t much you can change about them that will add any kind of real value. They deliver enough power and most of them look very good from the factory. The F8 Spider is included in this statement, but Keyvany doesn’t agree, and its latest Hayula package completely transforms the look of the F8 Spider and cranks up the performance.
This PininFarina Fuga Concept Promises That You’ll Drive It in the Future
Every car enthusiast at some point has wondered, if I was going to build a concept car, what would it look like? Yet, very few of us ever get to the point of actually pulling out a pencil and paper to start sketching. What if you took the next step and actually dedicated countless hours to your idea? Then you’d be Alberto Perona, who recently created a concept car for his bachelor thesis. The result is the "Pininfarina Fuga", a 2035 model year hypersport EV. We’ll break down his future vehicle to see how dreams could turn into reality.
The Stacked Land Rover Lineup Is Every Automaker’s Wet Dream
Land Rover makes some of the greatest 4x4s of all time. Inspired by the Willy’s Jeep in WWII, the Land Rover was designed and marketed to European farmers in 1948. The Land Rover has been a smash hit ever since. Today, Land Rover is only marketed and designed as a luxury brand. Whether you are on your 1000-acre ranch in the countryside or on downtown cobbled streets, the Land Rover looks sophisticated. Land Rover has a variety of models, some of which include the Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover. Land Rovers are some of the most trusted and reliable vehicles in the world to get you where you need to go on any terrain. The Land Rover lineup today offers seven different vehicles to choose from, and here’s a list of all of them:
This Rendering of a Modern Bugatti EB 110 LM Makes a Strong Case for a Comeback
The EB 110 is a mid-engine sports car produced by Bugatti from 1991 until 2002 and the only model the company built during that period. During that period Bugatti was under Romano Artioli and when EB 110 production ended, it moved under Volkswagen ownership, after filing for bankruptcy. With only 139 units built, the EB 110 is a very rare beauty. So, what if it will make a comeback? Instagram artist loveghvst tried to imagine a modern EB 110, and not only that. He also gave it the Le Mans treatment and a Bugatti Chiron engine under the hood.
LEAKED: Here’s The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Before You’re Supposed to See It
There’s no denying that the hype surrounding the upcoming Porsche 911 GT3 RS is real. So real, in fact, that someone managed to leak the vehicle on Instagram way before its official launch. Porsche 993 Speedster By Gunterwerks Is The Ultimate Air-Cooled 911 Taken To The Extreme!. Is This...
Maserati is Shaking Up Its Lineup, as the Ghibli and Ferrari V-8 Vanish - gallery
Maserati will be cutting the Ghibli and the V-8 option. The Ghibli will be replaced by a down-sized Quattroporte by the end of 2024. Maserati is done borrowing V-8s from Ferrari...sadly. Maserati, like Lamborghini, has to pay more attention to their environmental impact than ever. The Levante SUV will continue...
Will the new Lexus LFA have an Electric Manual Gearbox?
The rumors of the successor to the iconic Lexus LFA are plenty, though this new hint from Lexus engineers directly is the most unusual one yet. The direction of the future Lexus halo car is headed towards electrification, but those behind the project want drivers to feel as engaged and connected to the experience as possible.
Porsche and Pixar Team up for the One Off 911 Sally Special
Porsche has brought the 996 based Sally Carrera from Pixar’s Cars movie to life with a one off special project. Set to make a public debut at the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the 992 911 GTS based Sally Special will be auctioned off for two charities, and the lucky winner will own one of the rarest modern Porsche’s.
Audi Extremity Concept is the Quad of the Future
Audi isn’t exactly in the business of making off-roaders, but that hasn’t stopped the creativity of a certain dude to create an off-road quad-bike that can go over all terrain. It’s called the Audi Extremity Concept, and the rendering is a creation of Annan Li, wherein he imagined what an ATV from the brand with four rings will look like.
A Chevy Camaro RS EV Might Not be So Bad After All
With electrification happening all around us, many of our favorite automotive nameplates will either die or change dramatically to adapt to the electric future. Ford was the first among the big American three to do so with the Mustang Mach E, and Dodge is on the way to unveiling its first EV Muscle car.Naturally, Chevrolet joins wants to join the fray, and it seems the Corvette and Camaro names will be put on high-performance EVs like what happened with the Blazer. While the Chevy Camaro SS is still around, a Brazilian graphic designer that goes by Kleber Silva has reimagined the current Camaro RS as an EV.
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
Brabus Just Proved that Aftermarket Tuners Aren’t Ready for EVs
We live in a world where EVs are taking over, and just like with the rest of the world, the tuners will have to do some serious changes if they want to stay relevant. With no V-8 or inline-six engines to modify, they will have to adapt to the current reality. Brabus is one of the first tuners to offer improvements for electric cars, and while right now it didn’t find a solution to improve the power output of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it did manage to improve the car’s range a little.
For Shame: Someone Bought a Corvette ZR1 3ZR And Never Drove It
Being the most powerful Vette of its time, the C6 Corvette ZR1 is such a beast, even in today’s world. It was introduced in 2007, and in the same press statement, GM announced how it managed to achieve 100-horsepower-per-one-liter with a new LS9 supercharged V-8 engine. The Corvette ZR1 is a part of the sixth-generation iconic sportscar (C6), which made its debut in 2005. A 2011 iteration of this 638-horsepower legendary two-door coupe is offered on Bring a Trailer with only 37 miles on the odometer. That means this C6 ZR1 3ZR is practically a brand-new car.
BMW and Toyota’s Latest Partnership Could Reshape the Automotive Industry
With the increasing sales of battery-powered electric vehicles, the future of clean and green motoring is nearer than anticipated. However, a rare alternative to BEVs is hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars. But you know it, and I know it, the concept has been a big flop in the past. However, carmakers have been busy experimenting with the limits and possibilities that could be achieved with hydrogen power. Besides the two mainstream brands, Toyota and Hyundai, which have an edge in the market, it seems that BMW will follow the same path and launch its first mass-production hydrogen-powered SUV by the end of 2025. A report from Nikkei Asia confirms that the Bavarian automaker will take all the help needed from Toyota to fulfill what was once a dream.
Here’s Why The Nissan Ariya EV Is a Game Changer
The Nissan Leaf once was the most popular electric car in the world. Now, with the coming of its spiritual successor, the stunning Nissan Ariya, we are witnessing the dawn of a whole new era for the Japanese manufacturer we grew to love. As strange as it sounds, the Nissan Ariya EV could become a game-changer for Nissan.
