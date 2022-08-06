Virginia's tax-free weekend is here, just in time for back-to-school shopping

Read on www.fox5dc.com
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
'Desperate to save' shoppers hit stores for Virginia’s tax-free weekend
Families are expected to spend more per person on school items this year as a result of higher prices, according to the National Retail Federation.
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Virginia Rent Relief Program Gave $745 Million Away to Virginians
(Anthony Crider/WikiCommons Images) The rising costs of renting in the state of Virginia are impacting residents all across the state. An Agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) identifies itself as a resource that can provide rental assistance for households who have experienced a negative financial impact during the Coronavirus pandemic.
🔒 Survey: What’s the best swimming hole in Central, Southwest Virginia?
It’s no secret that we’ve had one HOT summer this year, and many of us have been looking for ways to cool off. I can’t speak for you guys, but I’m sure we all can agree that there’s nothing quite like taking a dip in a swimming hole on a hot summer day.
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes
Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
Volunteer Drivers Help Women Get to Abortions in Virginia
Abortion rights advocates say transportation and its cost can be a big barrier. In Virginia, an initiative launched last year is helping women get to appointments free of charge. Demand is expected to soar after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The passenger seats of Ammie Pascua’s car are...
Stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend
Don't miss your chance to stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend.
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
