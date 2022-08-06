Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East falls to Massapequa Coast (NY) in first round

Read on www.nj.com
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
Road to Williamsport: Massapequa beats Fairfield, 7-5; one win away from regional championship
The Long Island squad won 7-5 on the back of clutch hitting and huge plays in the outfield.
Vandals break into N.J. Little League complex for 2nd time
A Monmouth County Little League organization is raising funds to pay for damages and recoup stolen equipment after vandals broke into the league’s complex last week for the second time in less than a year. The Howell South Little League launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday, said league president...
New Britain Herald
New York advances to Metro Region Championship after beating Fairfield American in five-hour marathon
BRISTOL – Five hours and 18 minutes after New York’s Brendan Hanley threw the first pitch to Connecticut’s Fairfield American Little League, the state champions from Massapequa Coast Little League punched their ticket to the inaugural Metro Region Championship on Friday. After the top half of the...
Tick ... tick ... ticked off: Not everyone on Yankees farm loves the minor-league pitch clock
During an at-bat in his second game at the Arizona Fall League last season, New York Yankees Double-A outfielder right fielder Elijah Dunham was behind the count. He stepped out of the batter’s box to reset himself before the next pitch. Suddenly, he heard the umpire call strike three.
Mount Rushmore: VOTE NOW for the all-time best in Clifton sports
Clifton High School was been around since 1906 and has a rich athletics history. For the third summer installment of NJ.com’s Mount Rushmore series, we dove into the archives to find the best athletes/coaches at Clifton. This poll to select the four best athletes in Clifton’s storied history opens today and is the last segment of six in our popular summer series.
Water main break near Newark lowers water pressure, strands car in sinkhole
A water main break inside a park in Essex County flooded roads and left Newark residents with low water pressure Tuesday, authorities said. The break occurred inside Branch Brook Park in Belleville, affecting water pressure in neighboring Newark and and trapping at least one vehicle, according to city officials. The break also affected water in Belleville, Nutley and Bloomfield.
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
zip06.com
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth Over $89K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player has won $89,165 after purchasing a $5 Jersey Jackpot ticket on August 7. Fast Play Progressive tickets offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Happy Hour, located at...
Yankees promote former 2nd-round draft pick
New York Yankees prospect Matt Sauer has been promoted from High-A Hudson Valley to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The right-hander is the Yankees’ No. 30 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. This season with Hudson Valley, he was 5-3 with a 3.77...
Ex-Seton Hall star Khadeen Carrington talks win over Knicks in Nike Pro City, upcoming season in Israel
Ex-Seton Hall star Khadeen Carrington and his teammates didn’t have any fear when they played three members of the Knicks in the Nike Pro City playoffs Monday night. After all, Carrington is from Brooklyn and his teammates all share a New York City toughness, too. “That’s the thing about...
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
Womenswear brand Splendid to open 1st East Coast outlet store in N.J.
A New Jersey shopping center recently announced the planned arrival of a popular women’s clothing brand. Splendid is coming to Bergen Town Center in Paramus. The 2,331-square-foot store is expected to open this fall, although an official opening date has yet to be announced. Splendid already operates stores in...
Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Workshops set for career seekers in Hunterdon, Somerset counties
The Greater Raritan One-Stop Career Center in Somerville is hosting a series of Jersey Job Club Workshops this month. These workshops will be virtual, through Zoom, but a limited number of seats are available for in-person attendance at the One-Stop Career Center, located on 75 Veterans Memorial Drive, Somerville. In...
Devils prospects Luke Hughes, Petr Hauser begin play at 2022 World Junior Championships | Preview, how to watch, tournament schedule, info
Luke Hughes and Petr Hauser are the only Devils prospects competing at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament, which takes place in Edmonton, Alberta, and lasts from Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Saturday, Aug. 20, was originally slated for December 2021, but was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Nine out of the 10 teams from the December tournament will play, with Russia being replaced by Latvia because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
