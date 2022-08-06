Fairfax Police asking for help finding missing man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for help finding a missing man they say was last seen in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 56-year-old Javier Zelaya was last seen at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 leaving the 3300 block of Sparrow Drive in Hybla Valley.

Zelaya was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and black and white sandals. He is 5’7″, weighs around 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to Zelaya’s whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

Photo: Fairfax Police

Photo: Fairfax Police

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.