Heber Springs, AR

Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs

By Arkansas State Police
 3 days ago
ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County

Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
