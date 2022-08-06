ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Nathan and Olivia’s Lemonade stand opens for 10th year

By 25 News Now
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago
25newsnow.com

Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
hoiabc.com

45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021....
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit hosts community cookout

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal

Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!

Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened...
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: Pekin Dragons

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first stop on our 34-school high school football tour brings us to Pekin. The Dragons return perhaps the most dynamic backfields in the area in senior QB Scotty Jordan, senior FB Tanner Sprecher and senior RB Kanye Tyler and they’ve got big goals this season, including a Mid-Illini Conference championship.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Tour: Peoria High Lions

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Known for their up-tempo, explosive offense, the Peoria High Lions expect to be much improved on the other side of the football this year. They think their defense is going to be as good as it has been in years. Couple that with their typically high-scoring offense and the Lions think they can compete for a Big 12 championship.
PEORIA, IL
955glo.com

Olivia Newton John Dead At 73

Very sad news today, Peoria music fans. Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton John has passed away at the age of 73. She died this morning at her ranch in Southern California. Very sad news indeed. She had a massively successful singing career, with five number one songs raging from a pop country sound to Top 40 pop, huge songs that were staples on the radio, “You’re The One That I Want”, from the Grease Soundtrack, a duet with John Travolta, along with “Physical”, “Have You Ever Been Mellow” and many others. She was quite successful as a singer, but the movie Grease made her a house hold name as it exploded on the big screen in 1978, showcasing her singing and acting. In recent years, she shared her battles with breast cancer, after being in remission for 25 years. Very sad day indeed.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit holds back to school bash

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations

In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be...
hoiabc.com

Teacher shortage challenging schools as kids return to class

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers statewide are leaving their jobs as students return to the classroom, with a new study showing just how serious the situation is both locally and statewide. In Peoria County, districts are making the effort themselves to reach out to potential hires, instead of...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Local police get hands-on experience with new VR training tech

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local law enforcement tried out some new virtual reality training tech Tuesday, aimed at improving their split-second decision-making. APEX Officer is a new tool being used at the Central Illinois Police Training Center at Illinois Central College. The training functions much like a virtual reality video game, but scenarios are fully customizable.
PEORIA, IL

