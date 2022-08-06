Nathan and Olivia’s Lemonade stand opens for 10th year

Read on www.hoiabc.com
25newsnow.com
Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
hoiabc.com
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021....
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
wcbu.org
Asian-Indian Community Collaboration investing in a STEM-focused future for Peoria
Peoria may need to consider adding more STEM-related employment opportunities to combat its drop in population. At least, that’s what the Asian Indian Community Collaboration of Peoria is hoping to see in the city’s future. Sri Vuppuluri is an officer for the AICCP, and he has lived in...
hoiabc.com
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
hoiabc.com
Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened...
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Pekin Dragons
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first stop on our 34-school high school football tour brings us to Pekin. The Dragons return perhaps the most dynamic backfields in the area in senior QB Scotty Jordan, senior FB Tanner Sprecher and senior RB Kanye Tyler and they’ve got big goals this season, including a Mid-Illini Conference championship.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Peoria High Lions
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Known for their up-tempo, explosive offense, the Peoria High Lions expect to be much improved on the other side of the football this year. They think their defense is going to be as good as it has been in years. Couple that with their typically high-scoring offense and the Lions think they can compete for a Big 12 championship.
955glo.com
Olivia Newton John Dead At 73
Very sad news today, Peoria music fans. Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton John has passed away at the age of 73. She died this morning at her ranch in Southern California. Very sad news indeed. She had a massively successful singing career, with five number one songs raging from a pop country sound to Top 40 pop, huge songs that were staples on the radio, “You’re The One That I Want”, from the Grease Soundtrack, a duet with John Travolta, along with “Physical”, “Have You Ever Been Mellow” and many others. She was quite successful as a singer, but the movie Grease made her a house hold name as it exploded on the big screen in 1978, showcasing her singing and acting. In recent years, she shared her battles with breast cancer, after being in remission for 25 years. Very sad day indeed.
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit holds back to school bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
ourquadcities.com
OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations
In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
hoiabc.com
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be...
hoiabc.com
Teacher shortage challenging schools as kids return to class
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers statewide are leaving their jobs as students return to the classroom, with a new study showing just how serious the situation is both locally and statewide. In Peoria County, districts are making the effort themselves to reach out to potential hires, instead of...
hoiabc.com
Local police get hands-on experience with new VR training tech
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local law enforcement tried out some new virtual reality training tech Tuesday, aimed at improving their split-second decision-making. APEX Officer is a new tool being used at the Central Illinois Police Training Center at Illinois Central College. The training functions much like a virtual reality video game, but scenarios are fully customizable.
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
