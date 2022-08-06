Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
18-wheeler wreck on Highway 72 sends driver to hospital
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 72 east closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive. When the semi went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials with Center Star Fire & Rescue on...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
WAAY-TV
Power restored after vehicle gets stuck in guy wire
---- UPDATE 9 AM: Power is now restored to the area. Huntsville Utilities do need to make some repairs, so there will be an additional, brief maintenance outage in the next 30-60 minutes. If you are experiencing a service issue, please call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). ----- Some people in Madison County...
WAAY-TV
Tanner fire truck a complete loss after theft and wreck, but department says it won't affect service
A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning. It amounts to a $200,000 loss for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department and up to a year of waiting if they have to order a new one, but Tanner VFD President Derrick Gatlin doesn't think it will affect the department's ability to serve its community.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County crash
ALEA says 53-year-old Raymond E. Arnold of Slidell, Louisiana was fatally injured when the freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving went off the road and struck several trees before catching on fire. Arnold was pronounced dead on scene, ALEA says. The crash happened just after 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Interstate 59...
WAFF
One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WAAY-TV
Woman charged after barricading herself inside South Huntsville condo
A shots-fired call caused a barricade situation in South Huntsville on Tuesday morning. Police arrested Terrye Virginia Sharpe and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Huntsville Police said the call came in about 12:30 a.m. for Oldfield Road and Lily Flagg Road. Police were forced to...
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed in DeKalb County hit and run; information about driver sought
A Rainsville man has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed Thursday night in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 50-year-old Pedro Cazares Castaneda was standing in the roadway on Alabama 176 when he was struck by a grey SUV at about 9:10 p.m. That vehicle then...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
WAAY-TV
Marshall Co. pawn shop suspects could face federal charges as months-long investigation continues
Six people face charges after local and federal officials raided an Albertville pawn shop. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said $42,000 in items, 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were seized in the Aug. 4 raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431 South in Albertville.
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar
Jacksonville, AL – – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
WAFF
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Deputies: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Alabama pawn shop
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Participants of the World’s Longest Yard Sale talk about traffic safety
The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches through several counties in Alabama, bringing a lot of traffic to county roads that are usually quiet, and the increase in traffic can create dangerous road conditions.
