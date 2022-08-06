ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

WAAY-TV

18-wheeler wreck on Highway 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 72 east closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive. When the semi went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials with Center Star Fire & Rescue on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Power restored after vehicle gets stuck in guy wire

---- UPDATE 9 AM: Power is now restored to the area. Huntsville Utilities do need to make some repairs, so there will be an additional, brief maintenance outage in the next 30-60 minutes. If you are experiencing a service issue, please call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). ----- Some people in Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tanner fire truck a complete loss after theft and wreck, but department says it won't affect service

A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning. It amounts to a $200,000 loss for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department and up to a year of waiting if they have to order a new one, but Tanner VFD President Derrick Gatlin doesn't think it will affect the department's ability to serve its community.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County crash

ALEA says 53-year-old Raymond E. Arnold of Slidell, Louisiana was fatally injured when the freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving went off the road and struck several trees before catching on fire. Arnold was pronounced dead on scene, ALEA says. The crash happened just after 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Interstate 59...
WAFF

One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WAAY-TV

Woman charged after barricading herself inside South Huntsville condo

A shots-fired call caused a barricade situation in South Huntsville on Tuesday morning. Police arrested Terrye Virginia Sharpe and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Huntsville Police said the call came in about 12:30 a.m. for Oldfield Road and Lily Flagg Road. Police were forced to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian killed in DeKalb County hit and run; information about driver sought

A Rainsville man has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed Thursday night in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 50-year-old Pedro Cazares Castaneda was standing in the roadway on Alabama 176 when he was struck by a grey SUV at about 9:10 p.m. That vehicle then...
AL.com

Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama

A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
SLIDELL, LA
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...

