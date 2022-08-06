LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. The council voted Tuesday to broaden an existing ban on sleeping or camping near the facilities. The meeting was recessed after opponents disrupted it and shouted down speakers. Supporters say large camps near schools are a health and safety problem for students, while opponents say the ban criminalizes homelessness. The ban could apply to hundreds of public and private schools. The measure requires a signature by Mayor Eric Garcetti before it takes effect. His office didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO