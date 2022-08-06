ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
nbcboston.com

Standoff at Quincy Storage Facility Ends Peacefully, Police Say

Police say a situation involving a man who barricaded themselves inside a rental storage facility in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning has been resolved peacefully. SWAT and crisis negotiation teams and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were all at the scene for hours working with the barricaded subject on Washington Street. The man was wanted on larceny charges, according to State Police.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Violent Crime
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
DEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy

At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Baker Disputes Wu's Prediction Of MBTA ‘Chaos'

While Boston's mayor projects a month-long Orange Line and partial Green Line shutdown will unleash "chaos," Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he feels confident that recent subway closures have gone more or less smoothly. "For the past two summers, we closed the E Branch of the Green Line and ran...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe

Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Crane Topples Onto Building at Winchester Construction Site

A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building that is under construction, fire officials said. The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Structural engineers and the...
WINCHESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy