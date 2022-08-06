Read on www.nbcboston.com
Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH
A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston
At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
Explosion at Lexington Substation Sends Flames Into Sky
Emergency crews responded Monday to an explosion that sparked a large fire at a substation in Lexington, Massachusetts. Video from the scene at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through. Witnesses across the street from the Eversource substation...
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
Crane Topples Onto Building at Winchester Construction Site
A crane tipped over in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, landing on a five-story apartment building that is under construction, fire officials said. The Winchester Fire Department confirmed they were called to the accident at Cambridge and Wainwright roads around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Structural engineers and the...
Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive
State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
Lightning Strikes Outside Sherborn Homes, Causes Power Outage
It was a close call for two homes in Sherborn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday when lightning struck a tree and caused a power outage. Andy Errico said he had just gotten out of the shower when he heard a loud crack and saw a "big orange flash." "I thought my truck...
NH School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking, Threatening 8-Year-Old Boy
A New Hampshire school bus driver from Eliot, Maine, is facing federal charges after allegedly stalking and threatening an 8-year-old boy. Michael Chick is accused of threatening a child attending the Greenland Central School, an elementary and middle school in Greenland, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire said Monday. He drives a bus in that community and in Rye.
Boston Man Mourned After Death From Lightning Strike in Wyoming
Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming. Jack Murphy was struck by lightning on Aug. 2 in the Absaroka Mountains, where he was attending the National Outdoor Leadership School. Family members welcomed the line of mourners Tuesday...
Saugus Firefighters Battle House Fire in Record-Setting Heat
Firefighters in Saugus, Massachusetts, are battling a house fire in extreme temperatures on Monday. The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in the 200-block of Essex Street. The Essex Street westbound ramp from Route 1 north has been shut down so firefighters can battle the flames. No injuries have been...
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
Boston Man Killed By Lightning Strike in Wyoming
A young man from Boston killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming last week has been identified by his family. John "Jack" Murphy, 22, had been in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to a release from the school, after which he went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Bear Spotted in Middleton
A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
Boston's Heat Emergency Extended Through Tuesday as Hot Weather Persists
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the current heat emergency through Tuesday due to the ongoing hot weather. This is now the second time the heat emergency has been extended, after it started last Thursday. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re...
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Baker Disputes Wu's Prediction Of MBTA ‘Chaos'
While Boston's mayor projects a month-long Orange Line and partial Green Line shutdown will unleash "chaos," Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he feels confident that recent subway closures have gone more or less smoothly. "For the past two summers, we closed the E Branch of the Green Line and ran...
Temperatures Begin to Cool Down
Thunderstorms continue to roll through New England, mainly southern New England this evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring us a dramatic cool down for the rest of our 10-day forecast and highs in the 70s in Boston by tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in...
Thinking of Skipping a Home Inspection? You're Not Alone
Desperate times call for desperate measures, especially in this wildly expensive housing market. The price of homes remains sky-high, with a low inventory and realtors told NBC10 Boston buyers are doing just about everything to get their bid to the top of the list – even if it means waiving their home inspection.
FIRST ALERT: Stifling Heat to Give Way for Cooler Air Later This Week
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Monday afternoon in parts of Maine and northern New Hampshire, but they have since expired. An end to the heat and humidity is in sight, but New England has a couple more days to go before we get there. Boston broke another heat record...
Wu Favors Partnership To Improve MBTA
With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's sprawling subway, bus...
