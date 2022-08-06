A young man from Boston killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming last week has been identified by his family. John "Jack" Murphy, 22, had been in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to a release from the school, after which he went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO