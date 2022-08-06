Spencer Police: Body of woman reported missing found at Lake Whittemore

Read on whdh.com
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
whdh.com
Medway Police issue ‘community alert’ after string of reported housebreaks
MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three house break-ins believed to have happened in the same afternoon prompted police in Medway to issue an alert for residents. In a social media post, the Medway Police Department described how the breaks likely happened last Friday between 5-7 p.m. in the Brentwood-area and on Oakview Circle.
whdh.com
Quincy Police: SWAT team called in for suspect barricaded in storage facility
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is believed to have barricaded himself in a rental storage facility in Quincy, according to police. The Quincy Police Department announced a SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to Washington Street Tuesday morning, where the suspect allegedly barricaded himself in an “interior room.”
whdh.com
Police investigating two different crime scenes in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police have been investigating two separate crime scenes in the town of Randolph since Sunday night. Authorities could be seen placing evidence markers and blocking off sections of both Webster Street and Connolly Street during the overnight hours. Details on either incident have...
whdh.com
UPDATE: One person injured after overnight shooting in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was wounded after a late night shooting in Randolph, according to police. Officers were first called to a home on Connolly Street around midnight on Monday, where officials said a shooting victim was found with non-life threatening injuries. The victim, who police...
whdh.com
Police investigating Upton crash that left 1 teen dead, 4 others hospitalized
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a crash that left one teenager dead and caused four other individuals to be hospitalized Saturday night. According to the Upton Police Department, emergency crews responded to the area of Glenview and Pearl Street shortly after 9:07 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash.
whdh.com
Crane tips onto Winchester construction site
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building. According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site is for a partially constructed five-story apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line. “Upon arrival...
whdh.com
Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
whdh.com
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building. Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are...
whdh.com
Can’t bear to stay away: Bear spotted throughout Essex County sighted again in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear recently seen multiple times in Essex County was caught on camera as it passed through Middleton. The bear was reportedly seen in Peabody and Danvers over the last few days. Speaking with 7NEWS, a family that saw the animal said they did not...
whdh.com
Lexington transformer explosion leads to 3-alarm fire
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington transformer exploded Monday afternoon, sparking a three-alarm fire and sending those in the area running for cover, according to Lexington Fire Department. “I saw this big poof of smoke and then boom, big orange fireball,” said witness Alexandra Schweitzer. The explosion happened just...
whdh.com
People run for their lives after shooting at Lynn basketball tournament
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance footage captured the frantic scene outside the Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Lynn after police said a man opened fire, sending spectators at a basketball tournament running for cover. Neighbor Graciela Barroso’s home security cameras were rolling as people crouched behind parked cars and hid...
whdh.com
Lowell man facing murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his grand-aunt
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man appeared in court for arraignment Monday in connection with the alleged stabbing death of his grand-aunt, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. Rayshawn Settles, 22, is facing a murder charge for the death of 64-year-old Linda Gilbert. On July 31, officials found...
whdh.com
22-year-old Boston man dies after being struck by lightning in Wyoming
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man passed away on August 2 while camping with an outdoor education group in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, according to the National Outdoor Leadership School. John “Jack” Murphy was partaking in an Educator Course with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was...
whdh.com
Storms topple trees, cut power for residents throughout Massachusetts
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Staters continued to feel the impact of Sunday’s severe storms as some residents woke up to property damage while others remained without power. Trees fell on homes and cars in Waltham, while cleanup crews operated throughout the greater Boston region. In Medford, downed trees likely caused outages since Sunday night.
whdh.com
City of Boston heat emergency extended through Tuesday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has again extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday, August 9, due to upcoming weather forecasts. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, it is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
whdh.com
‘It will be chaos’: Mayor Wu speaks about Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about what the city should expect with the upcoming month-long Orange Line shutdown claiming that the shutdown’s timing may be the biggest problem. “It will be chaos,” said Wu. The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
