Toys 4 Autism seeks donations for holiday gift bags to be given to students with special needs

Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Related
Cool Spaces: This one-of-a-kind Staten Island Victorian won’t fit your family
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A sweet, nine-room Victorian home in Stapleton Heights with two bedrooms, a kitchen, bath, sewing room and living room belongs to Adrianna Riley and her husband, Richard Castagna. The kitchen is set up for baking, the music/game room is ready for fun, and the home is...
Beloved Staten Island pizzeria prepares to serve final slice after 80 years
The owner of the beloved restaurant says it's been a great run after decades in business.
Early Addition: NJ shoppers are stealing grocery store baskets now that plastic bags aren't available
Because they're not about to buy one of those reusable bags at the checkout counter, here are your early links: Harlem Week, SI Ferry contract debacle, spotted lanternflies are winning, python hunt, professional cuddler, Trump flushing documents down the toilet, and more. [ more › ]
Staten Island 2022 BBQ festival: ‘Pig Island’ to return with Hot Sauce Alley, expanded whiskey tent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden’s getting piggy with it once again. One of the Big Apple’s beastliest BBQ festivals returns this year to the 83-acre Livingston campus. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Building relationships’: NYC Cops & Kids Boxing program opens new, free S.I. fitness facility for youth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The importance of investing in inner city youth and creating a good relationship between the police and the community was highlighted at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new NYC Cops & Kids Boxing program fitness center at the Richmond Road facility in Dongan Hills.
A unique Staten Island treat: Get this gelato-filled, chocolate-dipped taco, for a limited time only
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Taco Tuesdays take on a new dimension this summer on Staten Island. Pastry chef Joseph Settepani offers a sweet rendition of the weekly pop-up ritual at Bruno’s NYC Bakery in Dongan Hills — a white- or dark chocolate-dipped crunchy waffle cookie wrapped around creamy gelato.
Flex those beer muscles! Flagship’s summer games signup deadline nears
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flagship Brewing Co. principal Jay Sykes invites New York City craft brew lovers to flex their beer muscles. The deadline for their version of summer olympic games is midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. For the bronze medalist, on Saturday, Aug. 13 the...
Staten Island Dunkin’ to pay $260K in fines, restitution for violating NYC worker laws
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Eltingville Dunkin’ located at 680 Arthur Kill Rd. must pay $260,000 in restitution and civil penalties after it was found to have violated nearly all aspects of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. Dunkin Donuts and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
statenislandnycliving.com
Want to Earn Volunteering Hours for School? Here’s How:
Bored at home? Want to earn some volunteering hours for school? Well, you came to the right place! Here are events and places where you can volunteer and give back to your community. First up. If you love museums, this place could be the right place for you. Staten Island...
Keeping children healthy: Staten Island health experts urge parents to say up-to-date on kids’ vaccinations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the mind of New York City health officials and parents alike, Staten Island parents should not allow the pandemic to force their children’s critical preventative care to the back burner, pediatricians warn. And as the 2022-23 school...
NYC calls on New Yorkers to kill spotted lanternflies. Yes, but how??? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The spotted lanternflies are back. And we have no idea how to get rid of them. The city Parks Department issued an advisory calling on New Yorkers to take matters into their own hands. Or feet. Parks says we should “please squish and dispose of...
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Shelter Safety: How other shelters provide shelter after the attack at House of Mercy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There are still many questions after Rochester Police said a man used a large sheath knife and attacked two men at the House of Mercy while they were lying in their beds, killing one of them. “It’s important to know, first of all, how difficult...
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
Garlic bread sandwiches? Knish? Old Golden’s Deli menu has me craving this long-gone restaurant’s goodies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Golden’s Deli, the long-shuttered New Springville eatery known for its renowned Jewish delicacies and enormous beige and dark green subway car, still holds a place in our artery-clogged hearts. The Advance/SILive.com routinely shares old photos and stories on social media about the eatery along...
Richmond County Yacht Club’s ‘Float Your Boat Day’ makes a big splash at Great Kills Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fun and fabulous day for youngsters who participated in a “Float Your Boat Day,” a social sailing-themed activity hosted by the Richmond County Yacht Club, which was incorporated into the Junior Sailing Academy Summer Day Camp. The event was offered...
Families: Headstones cracking, grave beds sinking at Queens cemetery
GLENDALE, N.Y. – More than 100 burial plots at a Jewish cemetery in Queens have experienced either cracked headstones after falling to the ground or grave beds sinking into the soil. The Bukharian Jewish community in Glendale claim they’ve tried to rectify the issue personally with the cemetery owners at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, but with […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
NYC Chipotle workers eligible for part of $20 million labor settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some New York City Chipotle workers can get part of a $20 million settlement that city officials announced Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga estimated that about 13,000 workers would be eligible for $50 for each week worked from Nov. 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022, for Chipotle violating their rights to predictable schedules and paid sick leave.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0