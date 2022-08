WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern. Imperial County through 630 PM PDT... At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Ocotillo, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar...

