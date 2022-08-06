Read on comicbook.com
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
ComicBook
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
ComicBook
Overwatch Will Stop Selling Loot Boxes Very Soon
Overwatch will soon put an end to monetized loot boxes, giving players a lot of joy around the world. Loot boxes are some of the most controversial things in modern video games. As gaming grows more popular, developers and publishers are always looking for ways to monetize their products beyond the standard $60 purchase. Sometimes it's DLC or some other kind of one-time purchase, but a lot of online games now feature the ability to purchase some items multiple times. Loot boxes are a major element of this as players can purchase in-game currency or loot boxes and allow a box to randomly spit out a series of items, sometimes including things you already own in the game. This practice has been compared to gambling, as players can spend real money to try and get cool items from these boxes. Some publishers have steered away from this practice after tons of controversy, with many landing on things like battle passes which are much more transparent about what you're buying.
FIFA・
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Rumor Teases Removal of Major Feature
A new rumor tied to Destiny 2 may have just teased that Bungie is planning to remove a core feature from the game. Dating back to the original Destiny, one of the main ways in which progression has been tied to characters comes with their respective Power Level. The higher one's Power Level is, the more players are then able to take on new activities. And while this is considered an integral part of Destiny 2 in many respects, it sounds like Bungie could not be taking Power Levels away entirely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Trolli Launches Rick and Morty Sour Brite Crawlers Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty Season six is coming next month and Trolli is celebrating in a big way. On Tuesday, the brand announced the introduction of an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by the hit Adult Swim series. The new collaboration features the dual-colored gummi worms Trolli is famous for paired with special, limited-edition packaging featuring Rick and Morty characters. The interstellar pack series will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 15th for a limited time, ahead of the premiere of Season 6 of Rick and Morty on September 4th. Additionally, select packs will be available on GoPuff for a limited time in September.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Teases Return Of Old Ring Name
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of NXT stars get new names after getting called up to the WWE main roster, and it’s no big secret that Vince McMahon liked one word names. Last year Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo had their names shorted to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Bridesmaid At Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti’s Wedding
WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids in the Tay Conti – Sammy Guevera wedding over the weekend. As seen in the photo below, Conti revealed Nikki as one of her bridesmaids during the pre-wedding rehearsal brunch Saturday. @TayConti_. I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ https://t.co/4US8bGTqrI...
ComicBook
New PS4 RPG Shutting Down Only Two Months After Release
A new RPG that was released only two months ago on PlayStation 4 is already shutting down. On a long enough timeline, most games that release on PlayStation consoles and contain an online component end up shuttering at some point. However, most of these shutdowns tends to happen a very, very long time after launch. In the case of this PS4 title, though, the developers have merely decided to pull the plug after running into a litany of issues.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Q-Force After Only One Season
Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.
411mania.com
Fitness Model Aurora Rose Cosplays as Chyna at MegaCon
– Fitness model and cosplayer Aurora Rose performed a photoshoot as late WWE Hall of Famer Chyna at MegaCon in Manchester, England, and it’s drawing a lot of attention on social media. Her appearance soon became a trending topic on Twitter. Yo ucan check out some clips of Aurora Rose at the event posing as Chyna below.
Look: Katherine Webb Shares Racy Poolside Photo
Katherine Webb-McCarron is feeling good ahead of the 2022 football season. The wife of the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, shared a fun poolside photo on Instagram this week. Webb-McCarron is feeling good at 33 years of age. "33 and thriving...
ComicBook
AEW Star Confirms They've Been Dealing With a Career-Threatening Back Injury
AEW's Malakai Black has only wrestled 17 matches since the start of 2022, the majority of which have been either six-man tag matches with The House of Black or tag team bouts alongside Brody King. It turns out the former champ has been dealing with a back injury that had him contemplating retirement. He posted a video to his TikTok this week explaining that it took a year of rehab for him to finally start recovering, sharing footage of his sumo deadlifting 365 pounds and undergoing dry needle acupuncture.
ComicBook
WWE Star Injury and Return Timeframe Revealed
Last week there was a beyond physical match-up between WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and you knew both stars were going to be sporting some bruises after the match. Unfortunately, it looks like there was also an injury, as during tonight's NXT it was revealed that Sikoa will be out for four to six weeks with what looks to be a knee injury. If Sikoa ends up being out several weeks, he will miss NXT Heatwave, which is unfortunate, as he had been on a roll with impressive matches over the past few months. We wish the star a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Another Former NXT Superstar
After taking over as Head of Creative for WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is quickly reshaping a large portion of the active roster, relying heavily on stars that shined under his tutelage during the beloved Black and Gold era of NXT. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky were brought back at SummerSlam, followed by a US Title push for Ciampa and the return of both Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Triple H is nowhere near finished with his aggressive roster moves, as WWE is continuing to look at bringing back talent that was released under the previous regime, including Dexter Lumis.
ComicBook
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
