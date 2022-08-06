Overwatch will soon put an end to monetized loot boxes, giving players a lot of joy around the world. Loot boxes are some of the most controversial things in modern video games. As gaming grows more popular, developers and publishers are always looking for ways to monetize their products beyond the standard $60 purchase. Sometimes it's DLC or some other kind of one-time purchase, but a lot of online games now feature the ability to purchase some items multiple times. Loot boxes are a major element of this as players can purchase in-game currency or loot boxes and allow a box to randomly spit out a series of items, sometimes including things you already own in the game. This practice has been compared to gambling, as players can spend real money to try and get cool items from these boxes. Some publishers have steered away from this practice after tons of controversy, with many landing on things like battle passes which are much more transparent about what you're buying.

FIFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO