Atomic Credit Union announces wage increase

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
Atomic Credit Union, Piketon, Ohio today announced it will raise its minimum hourly wage for full-time and part-time employees to $17 per hour beginning August 8, 2022, as part of the financial wellbeing of employees.

All Atomic employees, excluding the executive team, received a $4 on the hour increase across the organization, rewarding its 200 plus employees! This raises the starting pay rate for Atomic Credit Union entry-level positions to $17 per hour, a significant benefit considering rising prices across the nation. The increase impacts both new hires and current team members.

“As a leading financial institution in southern Ohio, we are announcing another significant investment in the people responsible for our continued growth and success. We have chosen to invest heavily in our employees! The board of directors truly understand where the success of an organization begins – with its People!”, stated President & CEO Tom Griffiths. He continued to say, ”We not only want to make Atomic Credit Union the best credit union to work for, but the best overall employer in the marketplace to work for!”

“The cost of living has risen dramatically in the last few years, and there seems to be no relief in the near term. We are very sensitive to the financial needs of our employees.” stated Elaine Litten, Chairman of the Board.

Atomic Credit Union boasts some of the best benefits of any employer in the region:

• 12 paid Holidays

• Paid day-off for Birthdays

• Up to 6 paid sick days

• Up to 6 weeks paid Vacation

• FMLA protection

• Short-term and Long-term Disability Insurance

• Vision, Dental, Life, and Health Insurance 100% employees’ monthly premium paid for by Atomic, and 90% premium for dependents paid by employer. After employee deductible, 100% coverage in network.

• 401K Plan Atomic contributes 10% of gross salary quarterly.

“Aside from our comprehensive benefit plans, we are dedicated to the professional advancement and development of our employees, which gives us an excellent talent pool from within. We facilitate personal career development and provide pathways toward leadership roles. Most employees want to work for an employer that provides an opportunity for professional and personal growth. I feel we knock it out of the park in this area!”, stated Griffiths.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 64,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan and Athens, while a new branch is opening within the month in Washington Courthouse, and next year in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.

To join team Atomic please complete an online employment application via our website at www.atomiccu.com or mail a resume to: Atomic Credit Union, Attn: Human Resources 711 Beaver Creek Rd. Piketon, Ohio 45661.

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

