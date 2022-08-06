Ex-Lakers big man auctions off 2 championship rings for mind-boggling price

Read on clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIV Golf lawyer drops shocking truth bomb on tournament’s prize money
The bad blood between giant golf organizations PGA TOUR and LIV Golf continues, and it does not appear that it is going to be settled any time soon. Especially not with three suspended players from the PGA TOUR have taken to court their appeal to join the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GOLF・
Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour
Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF・
BET
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
NBA star Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton tied the knot Saturday (Aug. 6) at a lovely wedding ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., PEOPLE reports. “Today I get to marry my best friend!!!!” the Philadelphia 76ers forward, 30, shared with the world via tweeted before the nuptials. Engaged...
Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers' chances of adding Kyrie Irving reportedly take a huge blow
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to come up empty in their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. The Lakers saw their hopes of eventually landing Irving take a significant blow. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Irving is happy to see...
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’: Lakers icon Shaq has a special message for ‘buttercups’ in the NBA today
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of, if not the most feared big men in the NBA during his day. He was a very imposing figure and there’s no denying that Shaq struck fear in the hearts of his oppenents night in and night out. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: LeBron's Hilarious Instagram Story With His Wife
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a hilarious Instagram story with his wife. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.
WATCH: Nuggets star Jamal Murray sighting in full 5-on-5 scrimmage will have Denver fans hyped
It has been 16 months since we last saw Jamal Murray in the NBA. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign as he rehabbed a torn ACL, and there’s no denying that the Denver Nuggets missed his services last season. At this point, however, it looks like...
Jemele Hill opens up about ESPN’s ‘conservative culture’ and leaving ‘SportsCenter’
Jemele Hill joined Kenny Mayne on Audacy’s “Hey Mayne” podcast and opened up about her time at ESPN, the “conservative culture” there, the shift from “His & Hers” to “SportsCenter,” and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Details emerge on LeBron James’ official sit-down with Lakers’ Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka
There’s almost nowhere to go but up for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a underwhelming 2021-22 season, LeBron James and co have a lot of work to do – and it looks like they’ve already started. King James recently met with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham.
Magic Land Heat Star Tyler Herro in Proposed Trade Scenario
The Orlando Magic have made a lot of strides in establishing an intriguing young core since breaking up its previous core at the 2021 midseason trade deadline. Between players like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs among others, there's a lot to like about its ...
The Russell Westbrook ‘bump’ in one key area Lakers want next season
If there is one thing clear about Russell Westbrook’s situation, it’s the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers expect him to play better and buy into the system should he stay with the team. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers are hoping to see Westbrook improve his efficiency when it comes to […] The post The Russell Westbrook ‘bump’ in one key area Lakers want next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They ain’t got that one’: Stephen Curry gets epic one-of-a-kind gift fitted by Snoop Dogg
Apart from his four NBA championship rings, two NBA MVP trophies, and a bunch of other shiny mementos, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will now also have another hardware to flaunt, thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg, who gave the future Basketball Hall of Famer a Death Row chain. Snoop...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0