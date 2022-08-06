ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

More rides at Sioux Empire Fair this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day five of a summertime tradition in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Fair has taken over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. From the rides, to the food Amy Lamoureux remembers visiting the Sioux Empire Fair as a kid growing up in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident

The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Canton, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cookie Jar for sale, owners say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vendors showcase products at fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sioux Empire Fair is back, and vendors are showcasing their products. Royanna Stratmoen represents Ruby Ribbon, which sells undergarments. “My youngest client is nine, my oldest is 92, so we take care of everybody. You might see a pregnant mom, you might see someone who has some kind of health issues that we’re able to help with,” Stratmoen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More motorcycle brands riding into Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the Sturgis Rally has brought thousands of motorcycles from all over the country to South Dakota. While many are the classic Harley Davidson, a wider variety of brands have become more common at the rally in recent years. ‘Cowboy’ has been coming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Frank Olson
KELOLAND TV

Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape

AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
AKRON, IA
KELOLAND TV

‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFSD remains focused on finding diverse educators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Sioux Falls School District is happy with the few number of teacher openings. SFSD Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said the district has hired 220 new teachers ahead of this year and the district has only eight remaining openings. Among the 220 new teachers, Dorman reports more than 15 (7.27%) are ethnically diverse educators.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD
#Boredom#Busters#Antarctica#Easter Sunday#Swimming#The Sioux Empire Fair#The W H Lyon Fairgrounds#Pioneer Lane#The Two Tracks#American Legion Post
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor. “He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise...
HARRISBURG, SD
News Break
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A business in Elk Pint, South Dakota showed off their new facility to the public. A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility. The company has grown from ten employees back they first started back...
ELK POINT, SD
KELOLAND TV

The murder of Mary K. Ross

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homerun heard around the world

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate our top story. A young Sioux Falls baseball player is celebrating his first homerun of the season. While that’s quite an accomplishment, it’s what he did after he hit the homerun that has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homelessness task force hears public input in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A homelessness task force featuring members of the Sioux Falls City Council took input from the public Monday night. While gathering video for this report, KELOLAND News went to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, a nearby homeless shelter. Shortly after parking outside the facility, we met Brandon Metcalf, who is homeless.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

