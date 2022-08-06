Noble County Public Invited to August 10 Town Hall with Senator Chuck Hall -- 'Meet & Greet' with four of the statewide Runoff Election candidates is scheduled

Read on www.city-sentinel.com
city-sentinel.com
Peace Walk participants traveled through Oklahoma City's Asian District on Sunday evening
Despite the continuing heat wave, a large wave of people from diverse faith communities and ethnic backgrounds -- and their allies of varied political and theological leanings -- participated in the Asian Community Walk for Peace on Sunday evening, August 7. Hundreds gathered at the the Catholic Charities headquarters on...
publicradiotulsa.org
Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests
An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City University hosts open house for Physical Therapy program
Oklahoma City University will host an open house for its Doctor of Physical Therapy program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 30. The open house will give prospective students an opportunity to learn more about the program, with tours of facilities including the dedicated Physical Therapy lab, cadaver lab and a simulation lab.
city-sentinel.com
Boys & Girls Clubs receives $500,000 endowment grant from Kirkpatrick Family Fund
OKLAHOMA CITY — Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County (BGCOKC) has received a $500,000 endowment grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. This award is in honor of Nancy Anthony, her 35 years as director of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and advisor to the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The endowment will be matched dollar-for-dollar from a previous $2.5 million donation philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott made to BGCOKC in March.
Ponca City News
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
city-sentinel.com
Banjo Fest 2022 set for September 22-24 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2022 Banjo Fest, hosted by the American Banjo Museum, will take place Thursday through Saturday, September 22-24 in downtown Oklahoma City. As part of Banjo Fest weekend, Alan Munde, Randy Morris, Don Vappie, The Banjo Kings and Sonny Osborne (posthumous) will be inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.
KOCO
Oklahoma pastor battling courts, district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor is battling the courts and now the district attorney. Oklahoma County’s district attorney is trying to put a stop to a court ruling. Pastor Derrick Scobey’s attorney said it is an unprecedented case. The state wants this to slow down, but his attorney wants to keep proving the point that he’s innocent.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
publicradiotulsa.org
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OU Health officials expect COVID surge once Oklahoma students return to school next week
This week’s COVID numbers in the state suggest cases have gone down., but now as students head back to school as early as next week, OU Health doctors are expecting a spike in COVID cases across Oklahoma... and they say it can come fast.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
iheart.com
Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified
Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
Highland Elementary To Become Community Health Center
School starts Wednesday for students with Mid-Del Schools. The district voted to close Highland Park and Steed Elementary School this year due to low enrollment rates. The school went up for bid following a report showing enrollment at Mid-Del Public Schools decreased dramatically due to COVID-19. Now, Highland Park will be serving the community in a different way.
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces July 25-Aug. 5
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court July 25-Aug. 5 are:. Shane Tyler McGee and Chelsea Nicole Dariann Garner. Joseph Anthony Jurkovich and Danielle Rebecca Taylor. Divorces. Sue Ellen Brashear vs. Danny Ray Brashear. Mary Katherine Combs vs. Richard Eugene Combs.
