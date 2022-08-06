ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OK

Noble County Public Invited to August 10 Town Hall with Senator Chuck Hall -- 'Meet & Greet' with four of the statewide Runoff Election candidates is scheduled

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
city-sentinel.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
publicradiotulsa.org

Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests

An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
TULSA, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City University hosts open house for Physical Therapy program

Oklahoma City University will host an open house for its Doctor of Physical Therapy program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 30. The open house will give prospective students an opportunity to learn more about the program, with tours of facilities including the dedicated Physical Therapy lab, cadaver lab and a simulation lab.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Boys & Girls Clubs receives $500,000 endowment grant from Kirkpatrick Family Fund  

OKLAHOMA CITY — Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County (BGCOKC) has received a $500,000 endowment grant from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. This award is in honor of Nancy Anthony, her 35 years as director of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and advisor to the Kirkpatrick Family Fund. The endowment will be matched dollar-for-dollar from a previous $2.5 million donation philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott made to BGCOKC in March.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

A busy weekend in Ponca City

Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PONCA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Banjo Fest 2022 set for September 22-24 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2022 Banjo Fest, hosted by the American Banjo Museum, will take place Thursday through Saturday, September 22-24 in downtown Oklahoma City. As part of Banjo Fest weekend, Alan Munde, Randy Morris, Don Vappie, The Banjo Kings and Sonny Osborne (posthumous) will be inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma pastor battling courts, district attorney

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor is battling the courts and now the district attorney. Oklahoma County’s district attorney is trying to put a stop to a court ruling. Pastor Derrick Scobey’s attorney said it is an unprecedented case. The state wants this to slow down, but his attorney wants to keep proving the point that he’s innocent.
publicradiotulsa.org

Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington

A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
iheart.com

Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Highland Elementary To Become Community Health Center

School starts Wednesday for students with Mid-Del Schools. The district voted to close Highland Park and Steed Elementary School this year due to low enrollment rates. The school went up for bid following a report showing enrollment at Mid-Del Public Schools decreased dramatically due to COVID-19. Now, Highland Park will be serving the community in a different way.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Marriages and Divorces July 25-Aug. 5

NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court July 25-Aug. 5 are:. Shane Tyler McGee and Chelsea Nicole Dariann Garner. Joseph Anthony Jurkovich and Danielle Rebecca Taylor. Divorces. Sue Ellen Brashear vs. Danny Ray Brashear. Mary Katherine Combs vs. Richard Eugene Combs.
KAY COUNTY, OK

