More On Karrion Kross Returning To WWE, Triple H Expected To Stay ‘Aggressive’ In Changes

ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Yardbarker
Sasha Banks shows off new look ahead of WWE return
WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi’s WWE return is imminent after they agreed to come back. WWE announced on SmackDown that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally take place as it starts this Monday on Raw. Before Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, who resigned, there had been no talk within WWE regarding this tournament, originally announced in May after Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Teases Return Of Old Ring Name
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of NXT stars get new names after getting called up to the WWE main roster, and it’s no big secret that Vince McMahon liked one word names. Last year Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo had their names shorted to...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
PWMania
Mystery Car Crash Segment Takes Place During WWE RAW
A new mystery storyline began on Monday’s WWE RAW. Kevin Patrick conducted an interview with Kevin Owens in the backstage area close to the parking lot after KO destroyed Ezekiel. The duo of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. could be seen talking while a car that had crashed into a wall could be seen in the distance. Nikki and Doudrop’s involvement in the incident and their status as witnesses were unclear. It was also unclear whether anyone had been hurt.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
