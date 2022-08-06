Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
MLS・
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Liverpool ready to bid for 'complete' player with €50m release clause
After a disappointing start to their Premier League season, Liverpool have been encouraged to dip into the market to strengthen their squad. The Reds looked off the pace during their opening day fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage yesterday. Their midfield in particular lacked impetus, with the starting trio of...
Mikel Arteta delivered passionate team talk through video call before Manchester City match
Mikel Arteta, whilst recovering from COVID at home, delivered a passionate team talk ahead of his side’s clash against Manchester City. Throughout the 21/22 season, Arsenal were followed by cameras as they became the latest subject in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series, which will give fans a behind the scenes look at everything that went on at the club during that campaign.
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
£54m Liverpool star returns to training in boost for Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is back in training after missing the start of the Reds’ season with illness, according to Neil Jones. Keita signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has shown flashes of brilliance so far, but has never been consistent with performances or fitness at Anfield to show that he was worth the £54m fee they paid Die Roten Bullen.
Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall-out revealed in Arsenal: All Or Nothing
Details of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's fall-out with former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been revealed in Amazon Prime's All Or Nothing. Episodes four-six are set to be released the 11th August. The first three were released last week and received good reviews. They covered Arsenal's disappointing start to the...
Erling Haaland admits he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne every night in hilarious Instagram interaction
Erling Haaland has admitted he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne 'every night', in a hilarious interaction on Instagram between the pair. The newly-formed Manchester City duo connected for the first time on the pitch at the weekend in the Premier League champions' 0-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
Match Report: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Community Shield last weekend, Manchester City opened their Premier League campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over West Ham United away from home. Two goals from Erling Haaland capped off a controlled, professional performance from the Premier League...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0