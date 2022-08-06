ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Mikel Arteta delivered passionate team talk through video call before Manchester City match

Mikel Arteta, whilst recovering from COVID at home, delivered a passionate team talk ahead of his side’s clash against Manchester City. Throughout the 21/22 season, Arsenal were followed by cameras as they became the latest subject in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series, which will give fans a behind the scenes look at everything that went on at the club during that campaign.
£54m Liverpool star returns to training in boost for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is back in training after missing the start of the Reds’ season with illness, according to Neil Jones. Keita signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has shown flashes of brilliance so far, but has never been consistent with performances or fitness at Anfield to show that he was worth the £54m fee they paid Die Roten Bullen.
