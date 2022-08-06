Read full article on original website
Related
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
mprnews.org
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Homeowner "sees God" in crash that damaged Valleyhigh house, injured neighbor
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester homeowner whose house sustained extensive damage in a Monday night rollover crash is, for the most part, just glad no one was badly injured. Tim Iverson, who was in his bathroom when the vehicle struck, walked into his and his wife's demolished kitchen...
fox9.com
Minnesota church group travels to Kentucky to help after devastating flooding
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the midst of deadly flooding in Kentucky, a group of more than 40 Minnesotans got the chance to help make a difference. A church group from Rochester just returned from a week-long missions trip. They drove for 15 hours to a land that has been devastated by Mother Nature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
KIMT
Another construction project in the works for North Broadway Avenue
The City of Rochester is preparing for more work on the road.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
KAAL-TV
One dead, Freeborn County authorities search for shooting suspect
(ABC 6 News) - A man was shot and killed outside a home Tuesday afternoon in rural Albert Lea. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said law enforcement is currently searching for the alleged shooter, identified as 32-year-old Ben Vidal Moreno. Just before 3:30 p.m., the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was...
Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident
The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show
Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
FUN 104
Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com/
Comments / 0