ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers icon Bryant Young’s heartfelt speech to late son at Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim

The end is in sight for Deshaun Watson and the ongoing legal saga that has kept him under the microscope since March 2021. He’ll have to serve a suspension for at least the first six games of the Cleveland Browns season — maybe more if the NFL wins their appeal — but once he serves his […] The post The millions of dollars Browns QB Deshaun Watson cost himself by not settling first civil claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘Hard not to wince’: Trey Lance stinks up 49ers scrimmage with putrid showing

The San Francisco 49ers have handed the keys of the franchise to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. The North Dakota State product has a ton of potential but isn’t exactly lighting things up right now. The 49ers held practice on Sunday, described as the worst practice Lance has had thus far. 49ers reporter Rob Lowder noted […] The post ‘Hard not to wince’: Trey Lance stinks up 49ers scrimmage with putrid showing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes goes completely viral after pulling off insane trick shots in camp

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is currently one of the top passers in the NFL today. There’s very little doubt — if any — about this well-known fact. Well, in case you needed further proof, then the four-time Pro Bowl QB just pulled off a couple of bonkers trick shots in camp that […] The post WATCH: Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes goes completely viral after pulling off insane trick shots in camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham

The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Dr. Disrespect was dropping dimes to George Kittle after Niners practice

The San Francisco 49ers had a special guest in attendance during practice on Tuesday. Famous video game streamer Dr. Disrespect was at the team’s facilities on Tuesday and was even seen taking the field after practice, suited up in Niners gear. Dr. Disrespect got the opportunity to have a catch with star tight end George Kittle, and the popular streamer actually has a rocket for an arm. Have a look at the Niners tight end reeling in a shockingly impressive throw from the YouTube star, via Twitter user @TheSFNiners.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback,  Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Pro Bowl#American Football#Pft#Hall#Niners
ClutchPoints

‘I’m going to figure it out’: Mac Jones exudes confidence that Patriots will fix problems on offense

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones has been under duress a lot in the unofficial start to his second season. Yet, he remains confident. The New England Patriots quarterback dealt with a major coaching change this offseason. Josh McDaniels, who was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for the previous 10 seasons, left New England to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Latest Trey Lance comparison to Josh Allen will have 49ers fans rejoicing

Since Trey Lance entered the NFL last year, a lot of people could not help but compare him to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Both players are big, athletic, mobile QB’s who struggled with accuracy in college. Both of whom also have very big arms. But on its face, it sounds a little ridiculous considering the meteoric rise Allen is currently on. But on Tuesday, 49ers wide receiver and kick return specialist drew a comparison between the two quarterbacks that has nothing to do with their physical ability, as USA Today’s Kyle Madson captured.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

George Kittle gets real why 49ers teammate Jimmie Ward is one of the ‘most underrated players in the NFL’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle thinks Jimmie Ward is one of the most underrated players in the NFL today, and he has a legitimate reason for saying it. Speaking on the Papa & Lund show (via 49ers Webzone), Kittle highlighted how good Ward is despite his skills and abilities being largely overlooked. The veteran TE noted that no one would want the 31-year-old safety on them during a man coverage considering how physically gifted he is.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It was predatory behavior’: Roger Goodell explains decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s suspension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell finally breaks his silence on the Deshaun Watson case and their decision to appeal the suspension of the Cleveland Browns QB. Watson has been handed a six-game suspension over the multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault filed against him. However, the NFL has since appealed the ruling as they search for a harsher punishment for the quarterback. As reported previously, the league wants Watson to be suspended indefinitely–which is at least a year–and have him pay a fine in the millions of dollars.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy