Effective: 2022-08-09 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will drop southward to near the Ohio River today and provide a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as the surface boundary stalls across the region. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.

OHIO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO