ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a teen were injured in a double shooting Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 41st Street. That is where 41st Street intersects River Park Drive. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#I 64#Tunnels#Lmpd#Traffic Unit
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
WLKY.com

Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Two men shot in the Algonquin neighborhood, one critical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday night leaving one critically injured, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane, just off Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...

Comments / 0

Community Policy