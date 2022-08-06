Read on www.wlky.com
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each month
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh Time
The Sixth Annual Taste of Independents
wdrb.com
LMPD asking for help finding vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane in Louisville over the weekend. Ira Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday afternoon, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said at...
WLKY.com
Police looking for this type of vehicle in connection to fatal I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a pedestrian was fatally struck on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane, police say they have identified a suspected type of vehicle they believe to be involved. The man who was killed was 29-year-old Ira Lance Land. After investigators collected items from the scene of...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a teen were injured in a double shooting Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 41st Street. That is where 41st Street intersects River Park Drive. LMPD...
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound. A spokesman...
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
WLKY.com
16-year-old arrested in shooting outside of Shawnee fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting left three people, including the shooter, injured at a Long John Silver's in Shawnee. Watch Friday's report in the player above. The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Long John Silver's in 3400...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
WLKY.com
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
wdrb.com
Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WLKY.com
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
Wave 3
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
WLKY.com
Two men shot in the Algonquin neighborhood, one critical
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday night leaving one critically injured, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane, just off Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway.
wdrb.com
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
