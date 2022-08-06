USC WR Jordan Addison describes being 'drug through the mud' while addressing controversial transfer from Pitt

Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy resigns after saying 'racially charged' word
Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned late Sunday night. Sooners head coach Brent Venables said his actions were 'not acceptable"
Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
RELATED PEOPLE
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
Cale Gundy resigns from post as Sooners assistant head coach
NORMAN, Okla. — A long time Sooners assistant has called it quits. Cale Gundy announced late Sunday evening that he's resigning from his post as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. “I moved to Norman fresh out of high school in 1990,” Gundy started in a lengthy statement....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Longtime Oklahoma Football Coach Announced Shocking Resignation
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners football coach Cale Gundy announced his shocking resignation on Sunday evening. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners football program for roughly three decades, first as a player and later a coach, announced he is stepping down from his position. The longtime Oklahoma assistant coach...
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
Pitt Football Lands At N0. 16 in First USA Today Coaches Poll
High expectations await the Pitt Panthers as they get set to begin the 2022 campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run (likely the second and/or third game(s)).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Bailey Gaither: Leaves camp session premature
Gaither (undisclosed) left Monday's practice early, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Gaither walked to the locker room after the special teams portion of practice, spending a few minutes trying to get stretched out before heading inside. The second-year receiver has had a bumpy road over the past year, as he signed with the Packers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent but then retired during last year's training camp. Gaither came out of retirement in 2022 to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he ultimately joined the Ravens in July. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old can be cleared to play ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Titans.
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchel is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
Comments / 2